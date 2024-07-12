Unearth sort par surprise un nouvel EP intitulé « Bask In The Blood Of Our Demons »

Unearth sort par surprise un nouvel EP intitulé « Bask In The Blood Of Our Demons »

Unearth a sorti par surprise un nouvel EP intitulé « Bask In The Blood Of Our Demons ». Ce nouvel opus arrive avant leur tournée américaine imminente et marque une nouvelle étape pour le groupe. L’EP a été produit par Adam Dutkiewicz de Killswitch Engage et comprend quatre nouvelles chansons. Cette sortie est une surprise pour les fans et montre la continuité et l’évolution du groupe dans la scène metalcore.

Track listing:

01 – “Sea Of The Lost”
02 – “Warrior Souls”
03 – “The Wretched; The Ruinous – Live In Texas, 2023”
04 – “Dawn Of The Militant – Live In Texas, 2023”




xWebbYx

Rédacteur en chef et administrateur de TRexSound.com.

