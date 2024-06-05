Barbeuk Metal Fest 2ème édition, les Vendredi 23 et samedi 24 août

Communiqué: Les 23 et 24 Août à Champtoceaux (30km de Nantes), venez vivre un weekend exceptionnel, dans un Fest en plein air à taille humaine.

Infos et Billets : http://www.barbeukmetalfest.fr

Vendredi 23 août Hard & Heavy Party
Burning Witches (SUISSE)
Crossplane (ALLEMAGNE)
Holy Mother (USA)
Octane (Laval)
The Blast Wave (Lannion)
Vilebrequin.FatRock (Clisson)

Samedi 24 Août Thrash & Death Party
Heathen (USA) (Exclusivité en France)
GAMA BOMB (IRLANDE)
DUST BOLT (ALLEMAGNE)
Hiraes (ALLEMAGNE) (1ère date en France)
Shrapnel (GRANDE BRETAGNE) (1ère date en France)
Antagonism (Toulon)
Anthares (Morlaix)
Tanork Band Official (Rennes)

