Un nouvel album et single pour Like Moths To Flames

Like Moths To Flames sortira son nouvel album « The Cycles Of Trying To Cope » le 10 mai prochain via UNFD. Le groupe en dévoile un extrait avec le titre « Kintsugi ».

« The Cycles Of Trying To Cope » track listing:

01 – “Angels Weep”

02 – “Paradigm Trigger”

03 – “Over The Garden Wall”

04 – “Gone Without A Trace”

05 – “Dissociative Being”

06 – “The Shepherd’s Crown”

07 – “To Know Is To Die”

08 – “Kintsugi”

09 – “Everything That Once Held It Together”

10 – “The Depths I Roam”

11 – “What Do We See When We Leave This Place?”

Partager : Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

