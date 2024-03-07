Un nouvel album et single pour Like Moths To Flames

Un nouvel album et single pour Like Moths To Flames

Like Moths To Flames sortira son nouvel album « The Cycles Of Trying To Cope » le 10 mai prochain via UNFD. Le groupe en dévoile un extrait avec le titre « Kintsugi ».

« The Cycles Of Trying To Cope » track listing:

01 – “Angels Weep”
02 – “Paradigm Trigger”
03 – “Over The Garden Wall”
04 – “Gone Without A Trace”
05 – “Dissociative Being”
06 – “The Shepherd’s Crown”
07 – “To Know Is To Die”
08 – “Kintsugi”
09 – “Everything That Once Held It Together”
10 – “The Depths I Roam”
11 – “What Do We See When We Leave This Place?”

xWebbYx

Rédacteur en chef et administrateur de TRexSound.com.

