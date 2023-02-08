INFECTED RAIN dévoile une vidéo Live de « The Earth Mantra »

INFECTED RAIN vient de dévoiler une vidéo de son titre « The Earth Mantra » tiré du Livestream « The Devil’s Dozen » et qui sortira en DVD/Blu-ray le 14 avril via Napalm Records. Le Livestream avait été enregistré en Novembre 2021 et en voici le track listing:

“The Devil’s Dozen” track listing:

01 – “Intro”

02 – “Pendulum”

03 – “Mold”

04 – “Endless Stairs”

05 – “Black Gold”

06 – “Serendipity”

07 – “Dead Mannequin”

08 – “Passerby”

09 – “Lure”

10 – “Storm”

11 – “Stop Waiting”

12 – “Dancing Alone”

13 – “Me Against You”

14 – “Enslaved By A Dream”

15 – “Judgmental Trap”

16 – “Freaky Carnival”

17 – “Fool The Gravity”

18 – “Orphan Soul”

19 – “Peculiar Kind Of Sanity”

20 – “The Earth Mantra”

21 – “Sweet, Sweet Lies”

22 – “Taphephobia”