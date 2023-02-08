INFECTED RAIN dévoile une vidéo Live de « The Earth Mantra »
INFECTED RAIN vient de dévoiler une vidéo de son titre « The Earth Mantra » tiré du Livestream « The Devil’s Dozen » et qui sortira en DVD/Blu-ray le 14 avril via Napalm Records. Le Livestream avait été enregistré en Novembre 2021 et en voici le track listing:
“The Devil’s Dozen” track listing:
01 – “Intro”
02 – “Pendulum”
03 – “Mold”
04 – “Endless Stairs”
05 – “Black Gold”
06 – “Serendipity”
07 – “Dead Mannequin”
08 – “Passerby”
09 – “Lure”
10 – “Storm”
11 – “Stop Waiting”
12 – “Dancing Alone”
13 – “Me Against You”
14 – “Enslaved By A Dream”
15 – “Judgmental Trap”
16 – “Freaky Carnival”
17 – “Fool The Gravity”
18 – “Orphan Soul”
19 – “Peculiar Kind Of Sanity”
20 – “The Earth Mantra”
21 – “Sweet, Sweet Lies”
22 – “Taphephobia”