REVOCATION en tournée en France en février

REVOCATION vient d’annoncer une nouvelle tournée européenne pour début 2023 et qui passera par la France. Le groupe sera accompagné de Goatwhore, Alluvial et Creeping Death. A noter que le nouvel album de REVOCATION intitulé « Netherheaven » sera dans les bacs le 9 septembre prochain via Metal Blade Records.

01/19 Wiesbaden, GER – Schlachthof

01/20 Bochum, GER – Matrix

01/21 Nijmegen, NET – Doornroosje

01/22 Hamburg, GER – Logo

01/23 Gothenburg, SWE – Valand

01/24 Oslo, NOR – John Dee

01/25 Copenhagen, DEN – Pumpehuset

01/27 Berlin, GER – SO36

01/28 Chemnitz, GER – AJZ

01/29 Nurnberg, GER – Hirsch

01/30 Prague, CZE – Futurum

01/31 Budapest, HUN – Akvarium Klub

02/01 Vienna, AUT – Viper Room

02/02 Munich, GER – Backstage

02/03 Solothurn, SWI – Kofmehl

02/04 Bologna, ITA – Alchemica Music Club

02/05 Toulouse, FRA – Le Rex

02/06 Barcelona, SPA – Boveda

02/07 Madrid, SPA – Copernico

02/08 Bilbao, SPA – Stage Live

02/10 Paris, FRA – Trabendo

02/11 Lille, FRA – Wasquehal @ The Black Lab

02/12 London, UK – Islington Assembly Hall

02/13 Manchester, UK – Rebellion

02/14 Dublin, IRE – Whelans

02/15 Birmingham, UK – Mama Roux

02/16 Bristol, UK – The Fleece

02/17 Antwerp, BEL – Zappa

02/18 Hannover, GER – Faust