REVOCATION en tournée en France en février

REVOCATION en tournée en France en février

REVOCATION vient d’annoncer une nouvelle tournée européenne pour début 2023 et qui passera par la France. Le groupe sera accompagné de Goatwhore, Alluvial et Creeping Death. A noter que le nouvel album de REVOCATION intitulé « Netherheaven » sera dans les bacs le 9 septembre prochain via Metal Blade Records.

01/19 Wiesbaden, GER – Schlachthof
01/20 Bochum, GER – Matrix
01/21 Nijmegen, NET – Doornroosje
01/22 Hamburg, GER – Logo
01/23 Gothenburg, SWE – Valand
01/24 Oslo, NOR – John Dee
01/25 Copenhagen, DEN – Pumpehuset
01/27 Berlin, GER – SO36
01/28 Chemnitz, GER – AJZ
01/29 Nurnberg, GER – Hirsch
01/30 Prague, CZE – Futurum
01/31 Budapest, HUN – Akvarium Klub
02/01 Vienna, AUT – Viper Room
02/02 Munich, GER – Backstage
02/03 Solothurn, SWI – Kofmehl
02/04 Bologna, ITA – Alchemica Music Club
02/05 Toulouse, FRA – Le Rex
02/06 Barcelona, SPA – Boveda
02/07 Madrid, SPA – Copernico
02/08 Bilbao, SPA – Stage Live
02/10 Paris, FRA – Trabendo
02/11 Lille, FRA – Wasquehal @ The Black Lab
02/12 London, UK – Islington Assembly Hall
02/13 Manchester, UK – Rebellion
02/14 Dublin, IRE – Whelans
02/15 Birmingham, UK – Mama Roux
02/16 Bristol, UK – The Fleece
02/17 Antwerp, BEL – Zappa
02/18 Hannover, GER – Faust

xWebbYx

Rédacteur en chef et administrateur de TRexSound.com.

Autres infos

Stick To Your Guns en tournée avec Knocked Loose, LANDMVRKS & Soul Blind

Stick To Your Guns en tournée avec Knocked Loose, LANDMVRKS & Soul Blind

Une Release Party pour EXCEPT ONE en Septembre

Une Release Party pour EXCEPT ONE en Septembre

FuriosFest 2022 : le 27 août à Saint-Flour (15)

FuriosFest 2022 : le 27 août à Saint-Flour (15)

Bad Omens en Europe début 2023 avec une date en France

Bad Omens en Europe début 2023 avec une date en France

AGNOSTIC FRONT en concert jeudi prochain au Forum de Vauréal

AGNOSTIC FRONT en concert jeudi prochain au Forum de Vauréal

Enter Shikari : en concert intimiste à Paris en décembre

Enter Shikari : en concert intimiste à Paris en décembre

Laisser un commentaire

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.