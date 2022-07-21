REVOCATION en tournée en France en février
REVOCATION vient d’annoncer une nouvelle tournée européenne pour début 2023 et qui passera par la France. Le groupe sera accompagné de Goatwhore, Alluvial et Creeping Death. A noter que le nouvel album de REVOCATION intitulé « Netherheaven » sera dans les bacs le 9 septembre prochain via Metal Blade Records.
01/19 Wiesbaden, GER – Schlachthof
01/20 Bochum, GER – Matrix
01/21 Nijmegen, NET – Doornroosje
01/22 Hamburg, GER – Logo
01/23 Gothenburg, SWE – Valand
01/24 Oslo, NOR – John Dee
01/25 Copenhagen, DEN – Pumpehuset
01/27 Berlin, GER – SO36
01/28 Chemnitz, GER – AJZ
01/29 Nurnberg, GER – Hirsch
01/30 Prague, CZE – Futurum
01/31 Budapest, HUN – Akvarium Klub
02/01 Vienna, AUT – Viper Room
02/02 Munich, GER – Backstage
02/03 Solothurn, SWI – Kofmehl
02/04 Bologna, ITA – Alchemica Music Club
02/05 Toulouse, FRA – Le Rex
02/06 Barcelona, SPA – Boveda
02/07 Madrid, SPA – Copernico
02/08 Bilbao, SPA – Stage Live
02/10 Paris, FRA – Trabendo
02/11 Lille, FRA – Wasquehal @ The Black Lab
02/12 London, UK – Islington Assembly Hall
02/13 Manchester, UK – Rebellion
02/14 Dublin, IRE – Whelans
02/15 Birmingham, UK – Mama Roux
02/16 Bristol, UK – The Fleece
02/17 Antwerp, BEL – Zappa
02/18 Hannover, GER – Faust