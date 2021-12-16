Human Impact en France pour la première fois en juin prochain
Human Impact vient d’annoncer sa première tournée européenne qui va passer plusieurs fois par la France à partir de Juin 2022. Tout est ci-dessous.
06/07 Paris, FRA – Petit Bain
06/08 Brighton, UK – Green Door Store
06/09 London, UK – 100 Club
06/10 Manchester, UK – Deaf Institute
06/11 Leeds, UK – The Brudenell Social Club
06/12 Glasgow, UK – Garage
06/13 Dublin, IRE – Whelans
06/15 Bristol, UK – Exchange
06/17 Antwerpen, BEL – Trix (feat. Jawbox)
06/18 Amsterdam, NEt – Paradiso (feat. Jawbox)
06/19 Breda, NET – Mezz
06/20 Brussels, BEL – Botanique
06/22 Tourcoing, FRA – Grand Mix
06/24 Clisson, FRA – Hellfest
06/25 Bourges, FRA – Nadir
06/26 Pau, FRA – La Ferronerie
06/28 Bourg en Bresse, FRA – Tannerie
Plus d’infos: https://www.facebook.com/humanimpactband