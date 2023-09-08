CATTLE DECAPITATION : de retour en Europe en 2024
Communiqué: Cattle Decapitation annonce ce jour sa première tournée européenne autour de Terrasite ! Les mastodontes du deathgrind passera notamment par Paris en Mars 2024. Le tout en compagnie de Signs Of The Swarm, 200 Stab Wounds et Vomit Forth. Terrasite, le dixième album studio du groupe est sorti le 12 Mai dernier via Metal Blade Records.
01.03.24 The Netherlands Nijmegen @ Doornroosje
02.03.24 Switzerland Zürich @ Züri Gmätzlets Fest
03.03.24 France Paris @ Petit Bain
04.03.24 UK Brighton @ Chalk
05.03.24 UK Southampton @ The Loft
06.03.24 UK Exeter @ Phoenix
08.03.24 UK London @ O2 Academy Islington
09.03.24 UK Manchester @ Rebellion
10.03.24 UK Glasgow @ Cathouse
11.03.24 UK Newcastle @ Reds Bar
13.03.24 Ireland Limerick @ Dolan’s Warehouse
14.03.24 Ireland Dublin @ Academy
15.03.24 UK Leeds @ The Key Club
16.03.24 UK Birmingham @ Asylum
17.08.24 UK Bristol @ The Fleece
19.03.24 Germany Wiesbaden @ Schlachthof
20.03.24 Germany Munich @ Backstage
21.03.24 Austria Vienna @ Szene
22.03.24 Hungary Budapest @ Barba Negra
23.03.24 Czech Republic Prague @ MeetFactory
25.03.24 Germany Berlin @ Lido
26.03.24 Denmark Copenhagen @ Pumpehuset
27.03.24 Sweden Stockholm @ Fryhuset Klubben
28.03.24 Norway Oslo @ Inferno Metal Festival
29.03.24 Sweden Gothenburg @ Pustervik
30.03.24 Germany Hamburg @ Logo
31.03.24 Germany Essen @ Turock
Les tickets seront en vente ce Vendredi 08 Septembre ici : http://www.avocadobooking.com/avocms/item/cattle-decapitation-terrasite-over-europe-tour-2024