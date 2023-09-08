CATTLE DECAPITATION : de retour en Europe en 2024

Communiqué: Cattle Decapitation annonce ce jour sa première tournée européenne autour de Terrasite ! Les mastodontes du deathgrind passera notamment par Paris en Mars 2024. Le tout en compagnie de Signs Of The Swarm, 200 Stab Wounds et Vomit Forth. Terrasite, le dixième album studio du groupe est sorti le 12 Mai dernier via Metal Blade Records.

01.03.24 The Netherlands Nijmegen @ Doornroosje

02.03.24 Switzerland Zürich @ Züri Gmätzlets Fest

03.03.24 France Paris @ Petit Bain

04.03.24 UK Brighton @ Chalk

05.03.24 UK Southampton @ The Loft

06.03.24 UK Exeter @ Phoenix

08.03.24 UK London @ O2 Academy Islington

09.03.24 UK Manchester @ Rebellion

10.03.24 UK Glasgow @ Cathouse

11.03.24 UK Newcastle @ Reds Bar

13.03.24 Ireland Limerick @ Dolan’s Warehouse

14.03.24 Ireland Dublin @ Academy

15.03.24 UK Leeds @ The Key Club

16.03.24 UK Birmingham @ Asylum

17.08.24 UK Bristol @ The Fleece

19.03.24 Germany Wiesbaden @ Schlachthof

20.03.24 Germany Munich @ Backstage

21.03.24 Austria Vienna @ Szene

22.03.24 Hungary Budapest @ Barba Negra

23.03.24 Czech Republic Prague @ MeetFactory

25.03.24 Germany Berlin @ Lido

26.03.24 Denmark Copenhagen @ Pumpehuset

27.03.24 Sweden Stockholm @ Fryhuset Klubben

28.03.24 Norway Oslo @ Inferno Metal Festival

29.03.24 Sweden Gothenburg @ Pustervik

30.03.24 Germany Hamburg @ Logo

31.03.24 Germany Essen @ Turock

Les tickets seront en vente ce Vendredi 08 Septembre ici : http://www.avocadobooking.com/avocms/item/cattle-decapitation-terrasite-over-europe-tour-2024