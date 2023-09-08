CATTLE DECAPITATION : de retour en Europe en 2024

Communiqué: Cattle Decapitation annonce ce jour sa première tournée européenne autour de Terrasite ! Les mastodontes du deathgrind passera notamment par Paris en Mars 2024. Le tout en compagnie de Signs Of The Swarm, 200 Stab Wounds et Vomit ForthTerrasite, le dixième album studio du groupe est sorti le 12 Mai dernier via Metal Blade Records

 

01.03.24 The Netherlands Nijmegen @ Doornroosje
02.03.24 Switzerland Zürich @ Züri Gmätzlets Fest
03.03.24 France Paris @ Petit Bain
04.03.24 UK Brighton @ Chalk
05.03.24 UK Southampton @ The Loft
06.03.24 UK Exeter @ Phoenix
08.03.24 UK London @ O2 Academy Islington
09.03.24 UK Manchester @ Rebellion
10.03.24 UK Glasgow @ Cathouse
11.03.24 UK Newcastle @ Reds Bar
13.03.24 Ireland Limerick @ Dolan’s Warehouse
14.03.24 Ireland Dublin @ Academy
15.03.24 UK Leeds @ The Key Club
16.03.24 UK Birmingham @ Asylum
17.08.24 UK Bristol @ The Fleece
19.03.24 Germany Wiesbaden @ Schlachthof
20.03.24 Germany Munich @ Backstage
21.03.24 Austria Vienna @ Szene
22.03.24 Hungary Budapest @ Barba Negra
23.03.24 Czech Republic Prague @ MeetFactory
25.03.24 Germany Berlin @ Lido
26.03.24 Denmark Copenhagen @ Pumpehuset
27.03.24 Sweden Stockholm @ Fryhuset Klubben
28.03.24 Norway Oslo @ Inferno Metal Festival
29.03.24 Sweden Gothenburg @ Pustervik
30.03.24 Germany Hamburg @ Logo
31.03.24 Germany Essen @ Turock

Les tickets seront en vente ce Vendredi 08 Septembre ici : http://www.avocadobooking.com/avocms/item/cattle-decapitation-terrasite-over-europe-tour-2024

xWebbYx

Rédacteur en chef et administrateur de TRexSound.com.

STUBORA annonce les premières dates de sa nouvelle tournée

Une nouvelle tournée européenne pour OF MICE & MEN

SLEAZYZ dévoile les premières dates de sa tournée

PERIPHERY annonce une nouvelle tournée Européenne

Dropkick Murphys de retour en France cet été

SCORPIONS en concert le 6 juillet aux Déferlantes, dernière escale française pour 2023

