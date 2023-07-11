Staind dévoile le single « Cycle Of Hurting »

Staind vient de dévoiler un autre single intitulé « Cycle Of Hurting » tiré de l’album « Confessions Of The Fallen », prévu pour le 15 Septembre via Yap’em, Inc./Alchemy Recordings.

“Confessions Of The Fallen” track listing:

01 – “Lowest In Me”
02 – “Was Any Of It Real?”
03 – “In This Condition”
04 – “Here And Now”
05 – “Out Of Time”
06 – “Cycle Of Hurting”
07 – “The Fray”
08 – “Better Days”
09 – “Hate Me Too”
10 – “Confessions Of The Fallen”

Plus d’infos : https://staind.lnk.to/COTF

