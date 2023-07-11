Staind dévoile le single « Cycle Of Hurting »

Staind vient de dévoiler un autre single intitulé « Cycle Of Hurting » tiré de l’album « Confessions Of The Fallen », prévu pour le 15 Septembre via Yap’em, Inc./Alchemy Recordings.

“Confessions Of The Fallen” track listing:

01 – “Lowest In Me”

02 – “Was Any Of It Real?”

03 – “In This Condition”

04 – “Here And Now”

05 – “Out Of Time”

06 – “Cycle Of Hurting”

07 – “The Fray”

08 – “Better Days”

09 – “Hate Me Too”

10 – “Confessions Of The Fallen”

Plus d’infos : https://staind.lnk.to/COTF