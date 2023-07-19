Pain Of Truth lance le nouveau single « Under My Skin »

Pain Of Truth vient de lancer le nouveau single « Under My Skin » à découvrir ci-dessous. C’est tiré du nouvel album « Not Through Blood » prévu pour le 8 septembre via Daze et qui intègre un nombre impressionnant de Guests.

Track Listing:

01 – “Lifeless On The Ground” (feat. Anthony Didio and Jon Lhaubouet of Vein.fm)

02 – “In Your Heart” (feat. Scott Vogel of Terror)

03 – “Actin’ Up” (feat. Steve Buhl of 200 Stab Wounds)

04 – “You and Me” (feat. Freddy Cricien of Madball)

05 – “This Falls On You” (feat. Shane Moran of Bad Seed / Title Fight)

06 – “Too Late” (feat. Justice Tripp of Trapped Under Ice / Angel Du$t)

07 – “Pickin’ at Scraps” (feat. Jay Peta of Mindforce and Austin Sparkman of Buried Dreams / Haywire)

08 – “Out Of Our Hands” (feat. Vinnie Caruana of The Movielife / I Am The Avalanche)

09 – “Same Old Story” (instrumental)

10 – “Under My Skin” (feat. Josiah Hoeflinger (Criminal Instinct)

11 – “Not Through Blood” (feat. Brendan Garrone of Incendiary and Corin of Last Wishes)