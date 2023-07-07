Carnifex publie une vidéo pour « Necromanteum »

Carnifex qui sortira son nouvel album « Necromanteum » via Nuclear Blast le 6 octobre prochain, vient de dévoiler le titre éponyme en vidéo. C’est à voir ci-dessous.

« Necromanteum » track listing:

01 – “Torn In Two”
02 – “Death’s Forgotten Children”
03 – “Necromanteum”
04 – “Crowned In Everblack”
05 – “The Pathless Forest”
06 – “How The Knife Gets Twisted”
07 – “Architect Of Misanthropy”
08 – “Infinite Night Terror”
09 – “Bleed More”
10 – “Heaven And Hell All At Once”

xWebbYx

Rédacteur en chef et administrateur de TRexSound.com.

