ANGEL DU$T publie une vidéo pour le nouveau single « Space Jam »

ANGEL DU$T qui sortira un nouvel album intitulé « Brand New Soul le 8 septembre prochain via Pop Wig Records, vient de publier une vidéo pour le single « Space Jam ». C’est à voir ci-dessous.

« Brand New Soul » track listing:

01 – “Brand New Soul”

02 – “Love Slam”

03 – “Don’t Stop”

04 – “Racecar”

05 – “Space Jam”

06 – “Born 2 Run”

07 – “Muck Motors”

08 – “Very Aggressive” (feat. Mat Kerekes)

09 – “Sippin’ Lysol”

10 – “I’m Not Ready”

11 – “Fuel For The Fire”

12 – “Waste Of Space”

13 – “In The Tape Deck”