ANGEL DU$T publie une vidéo pour le nouveau single « Space Jam »
ANGEL DU$T qui sortira un nouvel album intitulé « Brand New Soul le 8 septembre prochain via Pop Wig Records, vient de publier une vidéo pour le single « Space Jam ». C’est à voir ci-dessous.
« Brand New Soul » track listing:
01 – “Brand New Soul”
02 – “Love Slam”
03 – “Don’t Stop”
04 – “Racecar”
05 – “Space Jam”
06 – “Born 2 Run”
07 – “Muck Motors”
08 – “Very Aggressive” (feat. Mat Kerekes)
09 – “Sippin’ Lysol”
10 – “I’m Not Ready”
11 – “Fuel For The Fire”
12 – “Waste Of Space”
13 – “In The Tape Deck”