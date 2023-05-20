Kataklysm dévoile les détails de son nouvel album et un premier single en vidéo

Kataklysm vient de dévoiler les détails de son nouvel album « Goliath » prévu pour le 11 août via Nuclear Blast. Le groupe a choisi « Bringer Of Violence » comme le premier single à découvrir en vidéo ci-dessous.

« Goliath » track listing:

01 – “Dark Wings Of Deception”

02 – “Goliath”

03 – “Die As A King”

04 – “Bringer Of Vengeance”

05 – “Combustion”

06 – “From The Land Of The Living To The Land Of The Dead”

07 – “The Redeemer”

08 – “Heroes To Villains”

09 – “Gravestones & Coffins”

10 – “The Sacrifice For Truth”

Pré-commande disponible à cette adresse: https://bfan.link/kataklysm-goliath