Kataklysm dévoile les détails de son nouvel album et un premier single en vidéo
Kataklysm vient de dévoiler les détails de son nouvel album « Goliath » prévu pour le 11 août via Nuclear Blast. Le groupe a choisi « Bringer Of Violence » comme le premier single à découvrir en vidéo ci-dessous.
« Goliath » track listing:
01 – “Dark Wings Of Deception”
02 – “Goliath”
03 – “Die As A King”
04 – “Bringer Of Vengeance”
05 – “Combustion”
06 – “From The Land Of The Living To The Land Of The Dead”
07 – “The Redeemer”
08 – “Heroes To Villains”
09 – “Gravestones & Coffins”
10 – “The Sacrifice For Truth”
Pré-commande disponible à cette adresse: https://bfan.link/kataklysm-goliath