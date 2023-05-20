Kataklysm dévoile les détails de son nouvel album et un premier single en vidéo

Kataklysm dévoile les détails de son nouvel album et un premier single en vidéo

Kataklysm vient de dévoiler les détails de son nouvel album « Goliath » prévu pour le 11 août via Nuclear Blast. Le groupe a choisi « Bringer Of Violence » comme le premier single à découvrir en vidéo ci-dessous.

« Goliath » track listing:
01 – “Dark Wings Of Deception”
02 – “Goliath”
03 – “Die As A King”
04 – “Bringer Of Vengeance”
05 – “Combustion”
06 – “From The Land Of The Living To The Land Of The Dead”
07 – “The Redeemer”
08 – “Heroes To Villains”
09 – “Gravestones & Coffins”
10 – “The Sacrifice For Truth”

Pré-commande disponible à cette adresse: https://bfan.link/kataklysm-goliath

xWebbYx

Rédacteur en chef et administrateur de TRexSound.com.

