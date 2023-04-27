VEXED dévoile le nouveau single « Anti-Fetish » en vidéo

Le groupe anglais VEXED qui sortira son deuxième album le 23 juin, il s’intitule « Negative Energy », via Napalm Records, dévoile une vidéo pour son nouveau single « Anti-Fetish ». C’est à voir ci-dessous.

“Negative Energy” track listing:

01 – “PTSD”

02 – “Anti-Fetish”

03 – “We Don’t Talk About It”

04 – “X My <3 (Hope To Die)” 05 – “Panic Attack” 06 – “Lay Down Your Flowers” (feat. Lochie Keogh of Alpha Wolf) 07 – “There’s No Place Like Home” 08 – “Extremist” 09 – “Default” 10 – “Trauma Euphoria” 11 – “It’s Not The End” 12 – “DMT” 13 – “Nepotism”