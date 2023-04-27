VEXED dévoile le nouveau single « Anti-Fetish » en vidéo

VEXED dévoile le nouveau single « Anti-Fetish » en vidéo

Le groupe anglais VEXED qui sortira son deuxième album le 23 juin, il s’intitule « Negative Energy », via Napalm Records, dévoile une vidéo pour son nouveau single « Anti-Fetish ». C’est à voir ci-dessous.

“Negative Energy” track listing:

01 – “PTSD”
02 – “Anti-Fetish”
03 – “We Don’t Talk About It”
04 – “X My <3 (Hope To Die)” 05 – “Panic Attack” 06 – “Lay Down Your Flowers” (feat. Lochie Keogh of Alpha Wolf) 07 – “There’s No Place Like Home” 08 – “Extremist” 09 – “Default” 10 – “Trauma Euphoria” 11 – “It’s Not The End” 12 – “DMT” 13 – “Nepotism”

xWebbYx

Rédacteur en chef et administrateur de TRexSound.com.

Autres infos

INGESTED dévoile une vidéo pour « With Broken Wings »

INGESTED dévoile une vidéo pour « With Broken Wings »

« Bite Your Tongue » le nouveau single d’ATTILA en vidéo

« Bite Your Tongue » le nouveau single d’ATTILA en vidéo

Avatar lance une vidéo pour « Chimp Mosh Pit »

Avatar lance une vidéo pour « Chimp Mosh Pit »

VERTEX dévoile une vidéo pour « Leviathan »

VERTEX dévoile une vidéo pour « Leviathan »

Buggin dévoile le titre « Concrete Cowboys »

Buggin dévoile le titre « Concrete Cowboys »

Un Live de 2007 de MOTORHEAD en vidéo

Un Live de 2007 de MOTORHEAD en vidéo

Laisser un commentaire

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.