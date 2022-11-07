Insomnium dévoile un extrait de son nouvel album avec le single « Lilian »
Insomnium qui sortira son nouvel album « Anno 1696 » le 24 Février prochain via Century Media, en dévoile un extrait avec le single « Lilian » à voir ci-dessous en vidéo.
« Anno 1696 track listing:
01 – “1696”
02 – “White Christ” (feat. Sakis Tolis of Rotting Christ)
03 – “Godforsaken” (feat. Johanna Kurkela)
04 – “Lilian”
05 – “Starless Paths”
06 – “The Witch Hunter”
07 – “The Unrest”
08 – “The Rapids”
Ltd. Deluxe 2CD Artbook tracks, incl. « Songs Of The Dusk » (EP):
01 – “Flowers Of The Night”
02 – “Stained In Red”
03 – “Song Of The Dusk”