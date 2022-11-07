Insomnium dévoile un extrait de son nouvel album avec le single « Lilian »

Insomnium qui sortira son nouvel album « Anno 1696 » le 24 Février prochain via Century Media, en dévoile un extrait avec le single « Lilian » à voir ci-dessous en vidéo.

« Anno 1696 track listing:

01 – “1696”

02 – “White Christ” (feat. Sakis Tolis of Rotting Christ)

03 – “Godforsaken” (feat. Johanna Kurkela)

04 – “Lilian”

05 – “Starless Paths”

06 – “The Witch Hunter”

07 – “The Unrest”

08 – “The Rapids”

Ltd. Deluxe 2CD Artbook tracks, incl. « Songs Of The Dusk » (EP):

01 – “Flowers Of The Night”

02 – “Stained In Red”

03 – “Song Of The Dusk”