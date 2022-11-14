Godsmack dévoile les détails de son nouvel album et en dévoile un single

Voici les détails du nouvel album de Godsmack qui en profite pour dévoiler le single « You And I ». Ce nouvel album s’intitule « Lighting Up The Sky » et sortira le 24 février via BMG.

« Lighting Up The Sky » track listing:

01 – “You And I”

02 – “Red White & Blue”

03 – “Surrender”

04 – “What About Me”

05 – “Truth”

06 – “Hell’s Not Dead”

07 – “Soul On Fire”

08 – “Let’s Go”

09 – “Best Of Times”

10 – “Growing Old”

11 – “Lighting Up The Sky”