Godsmack dévoile les détails de son nouvel album et en dévoile un single
Voici les détails du nouvel album de Godsmack qui en profite pour dévoiler le single « You And I ». Ce nouvel album s’intitule « Lighting Up The Sky » et sortira le 24 février via BMG.
« Lighting Up The Sky » track listing:
01 – “You And I”
02 – “Red White & Blue”
03 – “Surrender”
04 – “What About Me”
05 – “Truth”
06 – “Hell’s Not Dead”
07 – “Soul On Fire”
08 – “Let’s Go”
09 – “Best Of Times”
10 – “Growing Old”
11 – “Lighting Up The Sky”