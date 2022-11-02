DEFLESHED dévoile une vidéo pour le titre « Heavy Haul »

DEFLESHED dévoile une vidéo pour le titre « Heavy Haul »

DEFLESHED vient de dévoiler une vidéo pour le titre « Heavy Haul » tiré du nouvel album « Grind Over Matter » disponible via Metal Blade Records.

Plus d’infos : http://www.metalblade.com/defleshed

Grind Over Matter track listing:
1 Bent Out of Shape
2 Grind Over Matter
3 One Grave to Fit Them All
4 Heavy Haul
5 Dear Devil
6 Staring Blind
7 Blood Well Spent
8 Unburdened by Genius
9 Behind Dead Eyes
10 Blastbeast
11 Last Nail In The Coffin

Defleshed Line-up:
Gustaf Jorde – vocals/bass
Lars Löfven – guitars
Matte Modin – drums

xWebbYx

Rédacteur en chef et administrateur de TRexSound.com.

Autres infos

Cabal publie une vidéo Live pour « Like Vultures »

Cabal publie une vidéo Live pour « Like Vultures »

AVATAR publie une vidéo pour le titre « Dance Devil Dance »

AVATAR publie une vidéo pour le titre « Dance Devil Dance »

He Is Legend balance deux nouveaux titres tirés de son nouvel album « Endless Hallway »

He Is Legend balance deux nouveaux titres tirés de son nouvel album « Endless Hallway »

Disturbed publie une lyric vidéo pour le nouveau titre « Divisive »

Disturbed publie une lyric vidéo pour le nouveau titre « Divisive »

VENUES dévoile en vidéo le nouveau single « Cravings »

VENUES dévoile en vidéo le nouveau single « Cravings »

ENTHEOS dévoile une vidéo pour le titre « Absolute Zero »

ENTHEOS dévoile une vidéo pour le titre « Absolute Zero »

Laisser un commentaire

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.