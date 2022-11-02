DEFLESHED dévoile une vidéo pour le titre « Heavy Haul »

DEFLESHED vient de dévoiler une vidéo pour le titre « Heavy Haul » tiré du nouvel album « Grind Over Matter » disponible via Metal Blade Records.

Plus d’infos : http://www.metalblade.com/defleshed

Grind Over Matter track listing:

1 Bent Out of Shape

2 Grind Over Matter

3 One Grave to Fit Them All

4 Heavy Haul

5 Dear Devil

6 Staring Blind

7 Blood Well Spent

8 Unburdened by Genius

9 Behind Dead Eyes

10 Blastbeast

11 Last Nail In The Coffin

Defleshed Line-up:

Gustaf Jorde – vocals/bass

Lars Löfven – guitars

Matte Modin – drums