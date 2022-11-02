DEFLESHED dévoile une vidéo pour le titre « Heavy Haul »
DEFLESHED vient de dévoiler une vidéo pour le titre « Heavy Haul » tiré du nouvel album « Grind Over Matter » disponible via Metal Blade Records.
Plus d’infos : http://www.metalblade.com/defleshed
Grind Over Matter track listing:
1 Bent Out of Shape
2 Grind Over Matter
3 One Grave to Fit Them All
4 Heavy Haul
5 Dear Devil
6 Staring Blind
7 Blood Well Spent
8 Unburdened by Genius
9 Behind Dead Eyes
10 Blastbeast
11 Last Nail In The Coffin
Defleshed Line-up:
Gustaf Jorde – vocals/bass
Lars Löfven – guitars
Matte Modin – drums