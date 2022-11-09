60 artistes annoncés au Download Festival dont Metallica, Slipknot…
60 artistes viennent d’être annoncés pour la 20ème édition du Download Festival, qui aura lieu du 8 au 11 juin au Donington Park au Royaume-Uni. Ca nous donne une nouvelle indication des groupes qui vont tourner l’Eté prochain. Vous voyez ce que je veux dire…
Têtes d’affiche:
Metallica (Sets uniques les 8 et 10 juin)
Slipknot
Bring Me The Horizon
Egalement à l’affiche:
Architects
Evanescence
Disturbed
Placebo
Parkway Drive
Ghost
Alexisonfire
Pendulum
Within Temptation
Autres artistes par ordre alphabétique:
As December Falls
Asking Alexandria
Aviva
Bambie Thug
Beauty School Dropout
Behemoth
Blackgold
Blind Channel
Bloodywood
Brutus
Crashface
Crawlers
Dead Sara
Elvana
Enola Gay
Fever 333
Fixation
Graphic Nature
GWAR
Hawxx
Ingested
I Prevail
Jazmin Bean
Kid Bookie
Kid Kapichi
Lake Malice
Lorna Shore
Mod Sun
Monuments
Motionless In White
Municipal Waste
nothing,nowhere.
Nova Twins
Polaris
Pupil Slicer
Seether
Set It off
SiM
Simple Plan
Soen
Soul Glo
Stand Atlantic
Stray From The Path
Taylor Acorn
The Blackout
The Distillers
The Meffs
Terror
Three Days Grace
Touché Amoré
VV
Witch Fever