60 artistes annoncés au Download Festival dont Metallica, Slipknot…

60 artistes viennent d’être annoncés pour la 20ème édition du Download Festival, qui aura lieu du 8 au 11 juin au Donington Park au Royaume-Uni. Ca nous donne une nouvelle indication des groupes qui vont tourner l’Eté prochain. Vous voyez ce que je veux dire…

Têtes d’affiche:

Metallica (Sets uniques les 8 et 10 juin)

Slipknot

Bring Me The Horizon

Egalement à l’affiche:

Architects

Evanescence

Disturbed

Placebo

Parkway Drive

Ghost

Alexisonfire

Pendulum

Within Temptation

Autres artistes par ordre alphabétique:

As December Falls

Asking Alexandria

Aviva

Bambie Thug

Beauty School Dropout

Behemoth

Blackgold

Blind Channel

Bloodywood

Brutus

Crashface

Crawlers

Dead Sara

Elvana

Enola Gay

Fever 333

Fixation

Graphic Nature

GWAR

Hawxx

Ingested

I Prevail

Jazmin Bean

Kid Bookie

Kid Kapichi

Lake Malice

Lorna Shore

Mod Sun

Monuments

Motionless In White

Municipal Waste

nothing,nowhere.

Nova Twins

Polaris

Pupil Slicer

Seether

Set It off

SiM

Simple Plan

Soen

Soul Glo

Stand Atlantic

Stray From The Path

Taylor Acorn

The Blackout

The Distillers

The Meffs

Terror

Three Days Grace

Touché Amoré

VV

Witch Fever