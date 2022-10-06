INGESTED dévoile une vidéo pour le nouveau single « From Hollow Words »

INGESTED vient de dévoiler une vidéo pour le nouveau single « From Hollow Words » avec en Guest Sven de Caluwé (Aborted). Le titre est tiré du nouvel album « Ashes Lie Still » prévu pour le 4 Novembre via Metal Blade.

ASHES LIE STILL TRACK LISTING:

« Ashes Lie Still » (Feat. Julia Frau)

« Shadows in Time »

« You’ll Never Learn »

« Tides of Glass »

« From Hollow Words » (Feat. Sven de Caluwé)

« Sea of Stone »

« All I’ve Lost » (Feat. Matthew K. Heafy)

« With Broken Wings »

« Echoes of Hate »

« Scratch the Vein »

« Rebirth » (Digital version only; new mix by Christian Donaldson)