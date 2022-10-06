INGESTED dévoile une vidéo pour le nouveau single « From Hollow Words »

INGESTED vient de dévoiler une vidéo pour le nouveau single « From Hollow Words » avec en Guest Sven de Caluwé (Aborted). Le titre est tiré du nouvel album « Ashes Lie Still » prévu pour le 4 Novembre via Metal Blade.

ASHES LIE STILL TRACK LISTING:
« Ashes Lie Still » (Feat. Julia Frau)
« Shadows in Time »
« You’ll Never Learn »
« Tides of Glass »
« From Hollow Words » (Feat. Sven de Caluwé)
« Sea of Stone »
« All I’ve Lost » (Feat. Matthew K. Heafy)
« With Broken Wings »
« Echoes of Hate »
« Scratch the Vein »
« Rebirth » (Digital version only; new mix by Christian Donaldson)

 

xWebbYx

Rédacteur en chef et administrateur de TRexSound.com.

