Wednesday 13 publie une vidéo pour « You’re So Hideous » inspirée du film « The Exorcist »
Wednesday 13 qui sortira son prochain album « Horrifier » via Napalm Records le 7 octobre prochain, vient de publier une vidéo pour le nouveau single « You’re So Hideous » inspirée du film « The Exorcist ».
WEDNESDAY 13 European tour dates with Ministry & The 69 Eyes:
10/28/2022 – Germany Dortmund – FZW
10/30/2022 – Netherlands Tilburg – 013
10/31/2022 – Germany Frankfurt – Batschkapp
11/2/2022 – England London – o2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
11/3/2022 – Scotland Glasgow – SWG3 TV Studio
11/4/2022 – Ireland Dublin – National Stadium
11/5/2022 – Birmingham UK – Asylum – Co-headline with WEDNESDAY 13 and The 69 Eyes only
11/7/2022 – France Paris – Elysée Montmartre
11/8/2022 – France Rennes – Antipode
11/9/2022 – Spain Bilbao – Santana 27
11/11/2022 – Spain Madrid – But
11/12/2022 – Spain Murcia – Gamma
11/13/2022 – Spain Barcelona – Razzmatazz
11/14/2022 – France Lyon – Transbordeur
11/16/2022 – Switzerland Zürich – Komplex
11/17/2022 – Germany München – Muffathalle
11/18/2022 – Italy Milan – Fabrique
11/19/2022 – Slovenia Ljubljana – Kino Šiška
11/21/2022 – Hungary Budapest – Barba Negra
11/22/2022 – Czech Rep Prague – Forum Karlin
11/13/2022 – Poland Warsaw – Progresja
11/24/2022 – Germany Berlin – Huxleys
11/26/2022 – Germany Hamburg – Gruenspan
11/27/2022 – Denmark Roskilde – Gimle
11/28/2022 – Norway Oslo – Rockefeller
11/29/2022 – Sweden Stockholm – Fållan
12/1/2022 – Finland Helsinki – Black Box