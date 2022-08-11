Wednesday 13 publie une vidéo pour « You’re So Hideous » inspirée du film « The Exorcist »

Wednesday 13 qui sortira son prochain album « Horrifier » via Napalm Records le 7 octobre prochain, vient de publier une vidéo pour le nouveau single « You’re So Hideous » inspirée du film « The Exorcist ».

WEDNESDAY 13 European tour dates with Ministry & The 69 Eyes:

10/28/2022 – Germany Dortmund – FZW

10/30/2022 – Netherlands Tilburg – 013

10/31/2022 – Germany Frankfurt – Batschkapp

11/2/2022 – England London – o2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

11/3/2022 – Scotland Glasgow – SWG3 TV Studio

11/4/2022 – Ireland Dublin – National Stadium

11/5/2022 – Birmingham UK – Asylum – Co-headline with WEDNESDAY 13 and The 69 Eyes only

11/7/2022 – France Paris – Elysée Montmartre

11/8/2022 – France Rennes – Antipode

11/9/2022 – Spain Bilbao – Santana 27

11/11/2022 – Spain Madrid – But

11/12/2022 – Spain Murcia – Gamma

11/13/2022 – Spain Barcelona – Razzmatazz

11/14/2022 – France Lyon – Transbordeur

11/16/2022 – Switzerland Zürich – Komplex

11/17/2022 – Germany München – Muffathalle

11/18/2022 – Italy Milan – Fabrique

11/19/2022 – Slovenia Ljubljana – Kino Šiška

11/21/2022 – Hungary Budapest – Barba Negra

11/22/2022 – Czech Rep Prague – Forum Karlin

11/13/2022 – Poland Warsaw – Progresja

11/24/2022 – Germany Berlin – Huxleys

11/26/2022 – Germany Hamburg – Gruenspan

11/27/2022 – Denmark Roskilde – Gimle

11/28/2022 – Norway Oslo – Rockefeller

11/29/2022 – Sweden Stockholm – Fållan

12/1/2022 – Finland Helsinki – Black Box