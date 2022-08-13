THE HALO EFFECT : Days Of The Lost

Formé par 5 anciens membres d’In Flames, THE HALO EFFECT dévoile un premier album intitulé « Days Of The Lost ». Un Death Metal mélodique qu’on connait déjà bien, en provenance de Suède. Vous ne serez pas complètement surpris. Pourquoi écouter:

+ Death Metal moderne suèdois

+ C’est percutant et dynamique

+ Très bien produit

+ Le line up ! Pour en savoir plus:

https://www.thehaloeffect.band/

https://www.instagram.com/thehaloeffectse/

https://www.facebook.com/thehaloeffectse Partager : Tweet







Partager sur Tumblr

Articles similaires