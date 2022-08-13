THE HALO EFFECT : Days Of The Lost

THE HALO EFFECT : Days Of The Lost

Formé par 5 anciens membres d’In Flames, THE HALO EFFECT dévoile un premier album intitulé « Days Of The Lost ». Un Death Metal mélodique qu’on connait déjà bien, en provenance de Suède. Vous ne serez pas complètement surpris.

Pourquoi écouter:
+ Death Metal moderne suèdois
+ C’est percutant et dynamique
+ Très bien produit
+ Le line up !

Pour en savoir plus:
https://www.thehaloeffect.band/
https://www.instagram.com/thehaloeffectse/
https://www.facebook.com/thehaloeffectse

xWebbYx

Rédacteur en chef et administrateur de TRexSound.com.

