PARKWAY DRIVE dévoile le nouveau single « Glitch » en vidéo

PARKWAY DRIVE vient de dévoiler le nouveau single « Glitch« , à découvrir ci-dessous en vidéo.

A noter le concert le Mardi 27 Septembre 2022 au Zénith de Paris en compagnie de WHILE SHE SLEEPS.

Plus d’infos: https://www.livenation.fr/artist-parkway-drive-2544

Sep 9, 2022 – Leipzig, Quarterback Immobilien Arena (DE)

Sep 10, 2022 – Prague, Forum Karlin (CZ)

Sep 12, 2022 – Brussels, Forest National (BE)

Sep 13, 2022 – Esch-sur-Alzette, Rockhal (LUX)

Sep 14, 2022 – Frankfurt, Festhalle (DE)

Sep 16, 2022 – Zürich, Samsung Hall (CH)

Sep 17, 2022 – Munich, Olympiahalle (DE)

Sep 18, 2022 – Vienna, Stadthalle (AT)

Sep 20, 2022 – Berlin, Velodrom (DE)

Sep 21, 2022 – Hamburg, Barclays Arena (DE)

Sep 23, 2022 – Amsterdam, AFAS Live (NL)

Sep 24, 2022 – Dortmund, Westfalenhalle (DE)

Sep 25, 2022 – Stuttgart, Schleyerhalle (DE)

Sep 27, 2022 – Paris, Zenith (FR)

Sep 30, 2022 – London, Alexandra Palace (UK)

Oct 1, 2022 – Manchester, AO Arena (UK)

Oct 2, 2022 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena (UK)

Oct 3, 2022 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena (UK)