PARKWAY DRIVE dévoile le nouveau single « Glitch » en vidéo

PARKWAY DRIVE vient de dévoiler le nouveau single « Glitch« , à découvrir ci-dessous en vidéo.

A noter le concert le Mardi 27 Septembre 2022 au Zénith de Paris en compagnie de WHILE SHE SLEEPS.
Plus d’infos: https://www.livenation.fr/artist-parkway-drive-2544

Sep 9, 2022 – Leipzig, Quarterback Immobilien Arena (DE)
Sep 10, 2022 – Prague, Forum Karlin (CZ)
Sep 12, 2022 – Brussels, Forest National (BE)
Sep 13, 2022 – Esch-sur-Alzette, Rockhal (LUX)
Sep 14, 2022 – Frankfurt, Festhalle (DE)
Sep 16, 2022 – Zürich, Samsung Hall (CH)
Sep 17, 2022 – Munich, Olympiahalle (DE)
Sep 18, 2022 – Vienna, Stadthalle (AT)
Sep 20, 2022 – Berlin, Velodrom (DE)
Sep 21, 2022 – Hamburg, Barclays Arena (DE)
Sep 23, 2022 – Amsterdam, AFAS Live (NL)
Sep 24, 2022 – Dortmund, Westfalenhalle (DE)
Sep 25, 2022 – Stuttgart, Schleyerhalle (DE)
Sep 27, 2022 – Paris, Zenith (FR)
Sep 30, 2022 – London, Alexandra Palace (UK)
Oct 1, 2022 – Manchester, AO Arena (UK)
Oct 2, 2022 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena (UK)
Oct 3, 2022 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena (UK)

DEATH DECLINE dévoile une vidéo Live pour le titre « No Fate »

AS THEY BURN : nouveau single, nouvel EP

JINJER a l’autorisation de quitter l’Ukraine pour les festivals et dévoile une nouvelle vidéo

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA annonce la sortie de son prochain album pour Septembre

Le nouvel album de LAMB OF GOD dans les bacs en Octobre

DEMON HUNTER lance le nouveau single « Freedom Is Dead »

