RXPTRS dévoile une vidéo pour « The Frail ». Le nouvel album « Living Without Death’s Permission » sortira le 24 juin via BlackLight Media/Metal Blade Records

Plus d’infos: https://www.blacklightmediarecords.com/rxptrs/

Living Without Death’s Permission track listing:

01. Burning Pages

02. Rock Bottom (Is a Stepping Stone)

03. Dead Awake (Pretty as the Drugs We Take)

04. Demons in My Headphones

05. Collapse

06. Gutterflies

07. The Death Rattle

08. Cold Ground

09. The Frail

10 Let Me Die How I Want

RXPTRS ARE:

Simon Roach – Vocals

Ian Chadderton – Guitar

Harley Watson – Guitar

Sam Leworthy – Bass

Mat Capper – Drums