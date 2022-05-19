RXPTRS dévoile une vidéo pour « The Frail »
RXPTRS dévoile une vidéo pour « The Frail ». Le nouvel album « Living Without Death’s Permission » sortira le 24 juin via BlackLight Media/Metal Blade Records
Plus d’infos: https://www.blacklightmediarecords.com/rxptrs/
Living Without Death’s Permission track listing:
01. Burning Pages
02. Rock Bottom (Is a Stepping Stone)
03. Dead Awake (Pretty as the Drugs We Take)
04. Demons in My Headphones
05. Collapse
06. Gutterflies
07. The Death Rattle
08. Cold Ground
09. The Frail
10 Let Me Die How I Want
RXPTRS ARE:
Simon Roach – Vocals
Ian Chadderton – Guitar
Harley Watson – Guitar
Sam Leworthy – Bass
Mat Capper – Drums