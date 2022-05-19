RXPTRS dévoile une vidéo pour « The Frail »

RXPTRS dévoile une vidéo pour « The Frail ». Le nouvel album « Living Without Death’s Permission » sortira le 24 juin via BlackLight Media/Metal Blade Records

Plus d’infos: https://www.blacklightmediarecords.com/rxptrs/

Living Without Death’s Permission track listing:
01. Burning Pages
02. Rock Bottom (Is a Stepping Stone)
03. Dead Awake (Pretty as the Drugs We Take)
04. Demons in My Headphones
05. Collapse
06. Gutterflies
07. The Death Rattle
08. Cold Ground
09. The Frail
10 Let Me Die How I Want

RXPTRS ARE:
Simon Roach – Vocals
Ian Chadderton – Guitar
Harley Watson – Guitar
Sam Leworthy – Bass
Mat Capper – Drums

xWebbYx

Rédacteur en chef et administrateur de TRexSound.com.

Autres infos

HELLFEST 2022: Le fil d’actualités pour ne rien rater

GET THE SHOT dévoile « Deathbound  » ft. Rob Watson (Lionheart) en vidéo

KARDASHEV dévoile une vidéo pour « Glass Phantoms »

Cane Hill publie le nouveau single « A Form Of Protest »

Wormrot dévoile trois nouveaux titres via une vidéo cinématique

Astronoid dévoile le titre « Human » en streaming

