BLACK STONE CHERRY publie une vidéo pour « Again » tiré de son nouveau Live

BLACK STONE CHERRY vient tout jsute de publier une vidéo du titre « Again » tirée de leur album live « Live From The Royal Albert Hall… Y’All! ».

Sortie prévue le 24 juin 2022, en CD + Blu-Ray, Double vinyle & Digital
Exclusivité web : double vinyle rouge transparent.

Plus d’infos: https://www.mascotlabelgroup.com/collections/black-stone-cherry

Liste des titres :
1. Me and Mary Jane
2. Burnin’
3. Again
4. Yeah Man
5. In My Blood/Island Jam
6. Ringin’ In My Head
7. Like I Roll
8. Cheaper To Drink Alone
9. Hell and High Water
10. Soulcreek
11. Devil’s Queen
12. Drum Solo
13. Things My Father Said
14. In Love With The Pain
15. Blind Man
16. Blame It On The Boom Boom
17. White Trash Millionaire
18. Lonely Train

xWebbYx

Rédacteur en chef et administrateur de TRexSound.com.

