BLACK STONE CHERRY publie une vidéo pour « Again » tiré de son nouveau Live

BLACK STONE CHERRY vient tout jsute de publier une vidéo du titre « Again » tirée de leur album live « Live From The Royal Albert Hall… Y’All! ».

Sortie prévue le 24 juin 2022, en CD + Blu-Ray, Double vinyle & Digital

Exclusivité web : double vinyle rouge transparent.

Plus d’infos: https://www.mascotlabelgroup.com/collections/black-stone-cherry

Liste des titres :

1. Me and Mary Jane

2. Burnin’

3. Again

4. Yeah Man

5. In My Blood/Island Jam

6. Ringin’ In My Head

7. Like I Roll

8. Cheaper To Drink Alone

9. Hell and High Water

10. Soulcreek

11. Devil’s Queen

12. Drum Solo

13. Things My Father Said

14. In Love With The Pain

15. Blind Man

16. Blame It On The Boom Boom

17. White Trash Millionaire

18. Lonely Train