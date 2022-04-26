Black Stone Cherry annonce son « Live From The Royal Albert Hall…Y’All »

Black Stone Cherry vient d’annoncer son « Live From The Royal Albert Hall…Y’All » dont la sortie est prévue pour le 24 juin 2022 en CD + Blu-Ray, Double vinyle & Digital. Exclusivité web : double vinyle rouge transparent

Plus d’infos: https://www.mascotlabelgroup.com/collections/black-stone-cherry

1er extrait « Ringin’ In My Head

Liste des titres :

1. Me and Mary Jane

2. Burnin’

3. Again

4. Yeah Man

5. In My Blood/Island Jam

6. Ringin’ In My Head

7. Like I Roll

8. Cheaper To Drink Alone

9. Hell and High Water

10. Soulcreek

11. Devil’s Queen

12. Drum Solo

13. Things My Father Said

14. In Love With The Pain

15. Blind Man

16. Blame It On The Boom Boom

17. White Trash Millionaire

18. Lonely Train

19. Peace Is Free