Black Stone Cherry annonce son « Live From The Royal Albert Hall…Y’All »
Black Stone Cherry vient d’annoncer son « Live From The Royal Albert Hall…Y’All » dont la sortie est prévue pour le 24 juin 2022 en CD + Blu-Ray, Double vinyle & Digital. Exclusivité web : double vinyle rouge transparent
Plus d’infos: https://www.mascotlabelgroup.com/collections/black-stone-cherry
1er extrait « Ringin’ In My Head
Liste des titres :
1. Me and Mary Jane
2. Burnin’
3. Again
4. Yeah Man
5. In My Blood/Island Jam
6. Ringin’ In My Head
7. Like I Roll
8. Cheaper To Drink Alone
9. Hell and High Water
10. Soulcreek
11. Devil’s Queen
12. Drum Solo
13. Things My Father Said
14. In Love With The Pain
15. Blind Man
16. Blame It On The Boom Boom
17. White Trash Millionaire
18. Lonely Train
19. Peace Is Free