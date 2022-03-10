Tallah dévoile « Telescope » en vidéo
Tallah vient d’annoncer la sortie de son nouvel album intitulé « The Generation Of Danger » pour le 9 septembre prochain via Earache Records. A noter qu’il est produit par Josh Schroeder (Lorna Shore, King 810). C’est à voir ci-dessous.
“The Generation Of Danger” track listing:
01 – “mud_castle”
02 – “The Hard Reset”
03 – “Stomping Grounds”
04 – “The Impressionist”
05 – “Shaken (Not Stirred)”
06 – “For The Recognition”
07 – “Of Nothing”
08 – “Dicker’s Done”
09 – “Telescope”
10 – “Wendrid”
11 – “Headfirst”
12 – “Thistle”
13 – “How Long?”