Tallah dévoile « Telescope » en vidéo

Tallah dévoile « Telescope » en vidéo

Tallah vient d’annoncer la sortie de son nouvel album intitulé « The Generation Of Danger » pour le 9 septembre prochain via Earache Records. A noter qu’il est produit par Josh Schroeder (Lorna Shore, King 810). C’est à voir ci-dessous.

“The Generation Of Danger” track listing:
01 – “mud_castle”
02 – “The Hard Reset”
03 – “Stomping Grounds”
04 – “The Impressionist”
05 – “Shaken (Not Stirred)”
06 – “For The Recognition”
07 – “Of Nothing”
08 – “Dicker’s Done”
09 – “Telescope”
10 – “Wendrid”
11 – “Headfirst”
12 – “Thistle”
13 – “How Long?”

xWebbYx

Rédacteur en chef et administrateur de TRexSound.com.

Autres infos

Miss May I dévoile le titre « Unconquered » en vidéo

Miss May I dévoile le titre « Unconquered » en vidéo

Motor Sister (Anthrax, Armored Saint…) dévoile le single « Can’t Get High Enough »

Motor Sister (Anthrax, Armored Saint…) dévoile le single « Can’t Get High Enough »

GHOST sur la ligne de départ de la prochaine course NASCAR à Phoenix

GHOST sur la ligne de départ de la prochaine course NASCAR à Phoenix

COGNITIVE signe avec Metal Blade Records

COGNITIVE signe avec Metal Blade Records

DEFICIENCY en live stream ce vendredi 11 mars

DEFICIENCY en live stream ce vendredi 11 mars

TERROR dévoile le single « Can’t Help But Hate »

TERROR dévoile le single « Can’t Help But Hate »

Laisser un commentaire

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.