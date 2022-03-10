Tallah dévoile « Telescope » en vidéo

Tallah vient d’annoncer la sortie de son nouvel album intitulé « The Generation Of Danger » pour le 9 septembre prochain via Earache Records. A noter qu’il est produit par Josh Schroeder (Lorna Shore, King 810). C’est à voir ci-dessous.

“The Generation Of Danger” track listing:

01 – “mud_castle”

02 – “The Hard Reset”

03 – “Stomping Grounds”

04 – “The Impressionist”

05 – “Shaken (Not Stirred)”

06 – “For The Recognition”

07 – “Of Nothing”

08 – “Dicker’s Done”

09 – “Telescope”

10 – “Wendrid”

11 – “Headfirst”

12 – “Thistle”

13 – “How Long?”