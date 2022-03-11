Motionless In White dévoile le single « Cyberhex »

Motionless In White qui sortira son nouvel album « Scoring The End Of The World » le 10 juin via Roadrunner Records. Un premier single intitulé « Cyberhex » vient d’être publié. C’est à voir ci-dessous.

« Scoring The End Of The World » track listing:

01 – “Meltdown”

02 – “Sign Of Life”

03 – “Werewolf”

04 – “Porcelain”

05 – “Slaughterhouse” (feat. Bryan Garris)

06 – “Masterpiece”

07 – “Cause Of Death”

08 – “We Become The Night”

09 – “Burnted At Both Ends II”

10 – “B.F.B.T.G.” Corpse Nation”

11 – “Cyberhex” (feat. Lindsay Schoolcraft)

12 – “Red, White & Boom” (feat. Caleb Shomo)

13 – “Scoring The End Of The World” (feat. Mick Gordon)