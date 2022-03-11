Motionless In White dévoile le single « Cyberhex »
Motionless In White qui sortira son nouvel album « Scoring The End Of The World » le 10 juin via Roadrunner Records. Un premier single intitulé « Cyberhex » vient d’être publié. C’est à voir ci-dessous.
« Scoring The End Of The World » track listing:
01 – “Meltdown”
02 – “Sign Of Life”
03 – “Werewolf”
04 – “Porcelain”
05 – “Slaughterhouse” (feat. Bryan Garris)
06 – “Masterpiece”
07 – “Cause Of Death”
08 – “We Become The Night”
09 – “Burnted At Both Ends II”
10 – “B.F.B.T.G.” Corpse Nation”
11 – “Cyberhex” (feat. Lindsay Schoolcraft)
12 – “Red, White & Boom” (feat. Caleb Shomo)
13 – “Scoring The End Of The World” (feat. Mick Gordon)