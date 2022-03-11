Motionless In White dévoile le single « Cyberhex »

Motionless In White dévoile le single « Cyberhex »

Motionless In White qui sortira son nouvel album « Scoring The End Of The World » le 10 juin via Roadrunner Records. Un premier single intitulé « Cyberhex » vient d’être publié. C’est à voir ci-dessous.

« Scoring The End Of The World » track listing:
01 – “Meltdown”
02 – “Sign Of Life”
03 – “Werewolf”
04 – “Porcelain”
05 – “Slaughterhouse” (feat. Bryan Garris)
06 – “Masterpiece”
07 – “Cause Of Death”
08 – “We Become The Night”
09 – “Burnted At Both Ends II”
10 – “B.F.B.T.G.” Corpse Nation”
11 – “Cyberhex” (feat. Lindsay Schoolcraft)
12 – “Red, White & Boom” (feat. Caleb Shomo)
13 – “Scoring The End Of The World” (feat. Mick Gordon)

xWebbYx

Rédacteur en chef et administrateur de TRexSound.com.

Autres infos

GHOST sort son nouvel album et un Live en vidéo

GHOST sort son nouvel album et un Live en vidéo

Cancer Bats publie une vidéo pour le nouveau titre « Lonely Bong »

Cancer Bats publie une vidéo pour le nouveau titre « Lonely Bong »

Misery Index publie un nouveau single intitulé « The Eaters And The Eaten »

Misery Index publie un nouveau single intitulé « The Eaters And The Eaten »

NETFLIX dévoile le trailer du film « Metal Lords »

NETFLIX dévoile le trailer du film « Metal Lords »

RAMMSTEIN dévoile un nouveau single intitulé « Zeit » en vidéo

RAMMSTEIN dévoile un nouveau single intitulé « Zeit » en vidéo

CROBOT dévoile une vidéo pour « Better Times », son nouvel album dispo le 3 juin

CROBOT dévoile une vidéo pour « Better Times », son nouvel album dispo le 3 juin

Laisser un commentaire

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.