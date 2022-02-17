DEFICIENCY dévoile une vidéo pour « I Am The Misfortune Herald » (ft. Björn « Speed » Strid – SOILWORK)

Communiqué: DEFICIENCY (Melodic Thrash Metal) sort son nouveau single et clip vidéo » I Am The Misfortune Herald « , featuring Björn ‘Speed’ Strid (SOILWORK, THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA) en invité au chant ! Il s’agit du second extrait du concept-album « Warenta », centré sur une légende d’un bassin minier des années 1940, à paraître le 11 mars prochain via Metal East Productions.

Pré-commandes disponibles : https://label.metaleast.fr/shop