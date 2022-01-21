ALLEGAEON dévoile une vidéo pour « Of Beasts and Worms »

ALLEGAEON vient de dévoiler une vidéo pour le titre « Of Beasts and Worms » tiré du nouvel album « Damnum » prévu pour le 25 février via Metal Blade Records.

Plus d’infos: https://www.metalblade.com/allegaeon/

DAMNUM Track Listing:

1. Bastards of the Earth

2. Of Beasts and Worms

3. Into Embers

4. To Carry My Grief Through Torpor and Silence

5. Vermin

6. Called Home

7. Blight

8. The Dopamine Void Pt. 1

9. The Dopamine Void Pt. 2

10. Saturnine

11. In Mourning

12. Only Loss