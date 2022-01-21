ALLEGAEON dévoile une vidéo pour « Of Beasts and Worms »

ALLEGAEON vient de dévoiler une vidéo pour le titre « Of Beasts and Worms » tiré du nouvel album « Damnum » prévu pour le 25 février via Metal Blade Records.

Plus d’infos: https://www.metalblade.com/allegaeon/

DAMNUM Track Listing:
1. Bastards of the Earth
2. Of Beasts and Worms
3. Into Embers
4. To Carry My Grief Through Torpor and Silence
5. Vermin
6. Called Home
7. Blight
8. The Dopamine Void Pt. 1
9. The Dopamine Void Pt. 2
10. Saturnine
11. In Mourning
12. Only Loss

xWebbYx

Rédacteur en chef et administrateur de TRexSound.com.

