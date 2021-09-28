Imonolith reprogramme sa tournée européenne pour le printemps 2022

Imonolith vient d’annoncer les nouvelles dates de sa tournée européenne qui va débuter en Avril 2022 avec deux dates en France.

04/02 Bournemouth, UK – The Anvil

04/03 Stoke, UK – Underground

04/04 Bristol, UK – Exchange

04/05 Sheffield, UK – Corporation

04/06 Newcastle, UK – Underground

04/07 Edinburgh, UK – Bannermans

04/08 Glasgow, UK – Broadcast

04/09 Leeds, UK – The Key Club

04/10 London, UK – The Black Heart

Avec Once Awake et Ascend The Hollow:

04/12 Bilzen, BEL – South Of Heaven

04/13 Mainz, GER – Schon Schon

04/14 Lyon, FRA – Rock N Eat

04/15 Barcelona, SPA – Razzmatazz 3

04/16 Madrid, SPA – Sala Rockville

04/18 Montepellier, FRA – Secret Place

04/19 Martigny, SWI – Sunset Bar

04/20 Modern, ITA – MK Live

04/21 Ljubljana, SLO – Orto Bar

04/22 Budapest, HUN – Robot

04/23 Skalica, SLO – Orlovna Club

04/25 Zagreb, CRO – Hard Place

04/26 Salzburg, AUT – Rockhouse Bar

04/27 Bochum, GER – Die Trompete

04/28 Munich, GER – backstage

04/29 Cham, GER – L.A. Live Style Cafe

04/30 Dobeln, GER – KL17

05/01 Hamburg, GER – Goldener Salon

05/03 Copenhagen, DEN – Beta

05/04 Oslo, NOR – Krosset

05/05 Stockholm, SWE – Hus 7

05/07 Helsinki, FIN – On The Rocks

05/08 Tallinn, EST – Rockclub Tapper

05/09 Riga, LAT – Melna Piektdiena

05/11 Warsaw, POL – Hydrozagadka

05/12 Prague, CZE – Rock Cafe

05/15 Geislingen, GER – Miev

05/15 Helmond, NET – Cacaofabriek