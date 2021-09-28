Imonolith reprogramme sa tournée européenne pour le printemps 2022
Imonolith vient d’annoncer les nouvelles dates de sa tournée européenne qui va débuter en Avril 2022 avec deux dates en France.
04/02 Bournemouth, UK – The Anvil
04/03 Stoke, UK – Underground
04/04 Bristol, UK – Exchange
04/05 Sheffield, UK – Corporation
04/06 Newcastle, UK – Underground
04/07 Edinburgh, UK – Bannermans
04/08 Glasgow, UK – Broadcast
04/09 Leeds, UK – The Key Club
04/10 London, UK – The Black Heart
Avec Once Awake et Ascend The Hollow:
04/12 Bilzen, BEL – South Of Heaven
04/13 Mainz, GER – Schon Schon
04/14 Lyon, FRA – Rock N Eat
04/15 Barcelona, SPA – Razzmatazz 3
04/16 Madrid, SPA – Sala Rockville
04/18 Montepellier, FRA – Secret Place
04/19 Martigny, SWI – Sunset Bar
04/20 Modern, ITA – MK Live
04/21 Ljubljana, SLO – Orto Bar
04/22 Budapest, HUN – Robot
04/23 Skalica, SLO – Orlovna Club
04/25 Zagreb, CRO – Hard Place
04/26 Salzburg, AUT – Rockhouse Bar
04/27 Bochum, GER – Die Trompete
04/28 Munich, GER – backstage
04/29 Cham, GER – L.A. Live Style Cafe
04/30 Dobeln, GER – KL17
05/01 Hamburg, GER – Goldener Salon
05/03 Copenhagen, DEN – Beta
05/04 Oslo, NOR – Krosset
05/05 Stockholm, SWE – Hus 7
05/07 Helsinki, FIN – On The Rocks
05/08 Tallinn, EST – Rockclub Tapper
05/09 Riga, LAT – Melna Piektdiena
05/11 Warsaw, POL – Hydrozagadka
05/12 Prague, CZE – Rock Cafe
05/15 Geislingen, GER – Miev
05/15 Helmond, NET – Cacaofabriek