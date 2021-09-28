Récents :

Five Finger Death Punch, Mastodon, Papa Roach… reprennent « Just Another Victim »

Retrouvez un reprise de la B.O. du film de 1993, Judgment Night, ci dessous. Il s’agit d’une collaboration entre Jason Rockman et Kevin Jardin de Slaves On Dope et Bill Kelliher de Mastodon. Il s’agit du titre né d’une collaboration entre Helmet et House Of Pain, et intitulé « Just Another Victim ».

Ont aussi participé à cette nouvelle reprise:
Chris Kael (Five Finger Death Punch)
Tony Palermo (Papa Roach)
Matt McGachy (Cryptopsy)
Bret “Epic” Mazur (ex-CrazyTown)
Lou Koller (Sick Of It All)
DJ Lord (Public Enemy)
Slaine (La Coka Nostra)
Rhyme Style Troop



