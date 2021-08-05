TOM MORELLO annonce un nouvel album

TOM MORELLO annonce la sortie d’un nouvel album intitulé « The Atlas Underground Fire » pour le 15/10/2021. Et en voici le track listing:

01. Harlem Hellfighter

02. Highway to Hell (featuring Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder)

03. Let’s Get The Party Started (featuring Bring Me The Horizon)

04. Driving to Texas (featuring Phantogram)

05. The War Inside (featuring Chris Stapleton)

06. Hold The Line (featuring grandson)

07. Naraka (featuring Mike Posner)

08. The Achilles List (featuring Damian Marley)

09. Night Witch (featuring phem)

10. Charmed I’m Sure (featuring Protohype)

11. Save Our Souls (featuring Dennis Lyxzén of Refused)

12. On The Shore Of Eternity (featuring Sama’ Abdulhadi)

Un premier extrait est déjà disponible à écouter ci-dessous:





