DESTINITY dévoile une Lyric vidéo pour « Shadows »
Communiqué: Les Lyonnais de DESTINITY (Melodic Death Metal) viennent de sortir leur second single intitulé « SHADOWS » sous la forme d’une lyric video.
Ce nouvel album intitulé « IN CONTINUUM » a été mixé et masterisé par Jonas Kjellgren au Black Lounge Studio (Suède), il sortira le 15 Octobre 2021 via Crimson Productions / Season of Mist.
Pour pré-commande : https://crimsonproductions.bigcartel.com/
Pré-commandes disponibles également chez Season of Mist.
Voici la tracklist de l’album (51 mn au total) :
01 – THE SAND REMAINS
02 – REJECT THE DECEIT
03 – REFLECTIONS
04 – SHADOWS
05 – DAWN NEVER BREAKS
06 – ARCHITECT OF LIGHT
07 – A LUCID STRAIN
08 – SNAKEPIT
09 – SALVATION
La batterie a été enregistrée au Record did’ Studio, tout le reste a été enregistré par Seb V.S et Mick Caesare.
Mixage et mastering par Jonas Kjellgren au BLACK LOUNGE STUDIO en suède, (ref : Sabaton, Scar Symmetry, Sonic Syndicate, In Mourning etc…).
Cover et Design réalisé par Francesco De Luca / Amok studio