Récents :

TREXSOUND.COM

# L'INFO-ENRAGEE #

News 

DESTINITY dévoile une Lyric vidéo pour « Shadows »

xWebbYx Aucun commentaire , , , ,

Communiqué: Les Lyonnais de DESTINITY (Melodic Death Metal) viennent de sortir leur second single intitulé « SHADOWS » sous la forme d’une lyric video.

Ce nouvel album intitulé « IN CONTINUUM » a été mixé et masterisé par Jonas Kjellgren au Black Lounge Studio (Suède), il sortira le 15 Octobre 2021 via Crimson Productions / Season of Mist.
Pour pré-commande : https://crimsonproductions.bigcartel.com/

Pré-commandes disponibles également chez Season of Mist.



Voici la tracklist de l’album (51 mn au total) :
01 – THE SAND REMAINS
02 – REJECT THE DECEIT
03 – REFLECTIONS
04 – SHADOWS
05 – DAWN NEVER BREAKS
06 – ARCHITECT OF LIGHT
07 – A LUCID STRAIN
08 – SNAKEPIT
09 – SALVATION

La batterie a été enregistrée au Record did’ Studio, tout le reste a été enregistré par Seb V.S et Mick Caesare.

Mixage et mastering par Jonas Kjellgren au BLACK LOUNGE STUDIO en suède, (ref : Sabaton, Scar Symmetry, Sonic Syndicate, In Mourning etc…).

Cover et Design réalisé par Francesco De Luca / Amok studio

xWebbYx

Rédacteur en chef et administrateur de TRexSound.com.

Vous pourrez aussi aimer

IGGY POP et JOSH HOMME lance « Post Pop Depression » en streaming

xWebbYx 0

Une reprise de PHIL COLLINS par HELLYEAH en vidéo

xWebbYx 0

GOD DETHRONED annonce la sortie d’un nouvel album et un premier single en vidéo

xWebbYx 0

Laisser un commentaire

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.