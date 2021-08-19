DESTINITY dévoile une Lyric vidéo pour « Shadows »

Communiqué: Les Lyonnais de DESTINITY (Melodic Death Metal) viennent de sortir leur second single intitulé « SHADOWS » sous la forme d’une lyric video.

Ce nouvel album intitulé « IN CONTINUUM » a été mixé et masterisé par Jonas Kjellgren au Black Lounge Studio (Suède), il sortira le 15 Octobre 2021 via Crimson Productions / Season of Mist.

Pour pré-commande : https://crimsonproductions.bigcartel.com/

Pré-commandes disponibles également chez Season of Mist.







Voici la tracklist de l’album (51 mn au total) :

01 – THE SAND REMAINS

02 – REJECT THE DECEIT

03 – REFLECTIONS

04 – SHADOWS

05 – DAWN NEVER BREAKS

06 – ARCHITECT OF LIGHT

07 – A LUCID STRAIN

08 – SNAKEPIT

09 – SALVATION

La batterie a été enregistrée au Record did’ Studio, tout le reste a été enregistré par Seb V.S et Mick Caesare.

Mixage et mastering par Jonas Kjellgren au BLACK LOUNGE STUDIO en suède, (ref : Sabaton, Scar Symmetry, Sonic Syndicate, In Mourning etc…).

Cover et Design réalisé par Francesco De Luca / Amok studio