Asking Alexandria annonce la sortie de son nouvel album et en dévoile un single
Asking Alexandria vient d’annoncer la sortie de son nouvel album studio intitulé « See What’s On The Inside » pour le 1er octobre prochain via Better Noise Music. Un premier single intitulé « Alone Again » est à découvrir ci-dessous.
« See What’s On the Inside » track listing:
01 – “Intro”
02 – “Alone Again”
03 – “Faded Out”
04 – “Never Gonna Listen”
05 – “If I Could Erase It”
06 – “Find Myself”
07 – “You’ve Made It This Far”
08 – “See What’s On the Inside”
09 – “Misery Loves Company”
10 – “Fame”
11 – “The Grey”