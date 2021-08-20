Asking Alexandria annonce la sortie de son nouvel album et en dévoile un single

Asking Alexandria vient d’annoncer la sortie de son nouvel album studio intitulé « See What’s On The Inside » pour le 1er octobre prochain via Better Noise Music. Un premier single intitulé « Alone Again » est à découvrir ci-dessous.

« See What’s On the Inside » track listing:

01 – “Intro”

02 – “Alone Again”

03 – “Faded Out”

04 – “Never Gonna Listen”

05 – “If I Could Erase It”

06 – “Find Myself”

07 – “You’ve Made It This Far”

08 – “See What’s On the Inside”

09 – “Misery Loves Company”

10 – “Fame”

11 – “The Grey”





