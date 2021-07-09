Mark Tremonti annonce son 5ème album solo

Mark Tremonti vient d’annoncer la sortie de son 5ème album pour le 24/09/2021 via Napalm Records. Il est d’ailleurs dispo en précommande à cette adresse. Il s’intitule « Marching In Time » et en voici le track listing:

01. A World Away

02. Now And Forever

03. If Not For You

04. Thrown Further

05. Let That Be Us

06. The Last One Of Us

07. In One Piece

08. Under The Sun

09. Not Afraid To Lose

10. Bleak

11. Would You Kill

12. Marching In Time

Marching In Time sera disponible dans ces formats*:

– CD Digipak

– Digital Album

– 2LP Gatefold Black

– 2LP Gatefold Pink Transparent

(Napalm Mailorder Only – limited to 500)

– Die-Hard Edition: 2LP Marble Transparent Black + Guitar Pick + Print

(Napalm Mailorder Only – limited to 500)

– Deluxe Box: Flag, Wristband & More!

(Napalm Mailorder Only – limited to 500)