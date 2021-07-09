Mark Tremonti annonce son 5ème album solo
Mark Tremonti vient d’annoncer la sortie de son 5ème album pour le 24/09/2021 via Napalm Records. Il est d’ailleurs dispo en précommande à cette adresse. Il s’intitule « Marching In Time » et en voici le track listing:
01. A World Away
02. Now And Forever
03. If Not For You
04. Thrown Further
05. Let That Be Us
06. The Last One Of Us
07. In One Piece
08. Under The Sun
09. Not Afraid To Lose
10. Bleak
11. Would You Kill
12. Marching In Time
Marching In Time sera disponible dans ces formats*:
– CD Digipak
– Digital Album
– 2LP Gatefold Black
– 2LP Gatefold Pink Transparent
(Napalm Mailorder Only – limited to 500)
– Die-Hard Edition: 2LP Marble Transparent Black + Guitar Pick + Print
(Napalm Mailorder Only – limited to 500)
– Deluxe Box: Flag, Wristband & More!
(Napalm Mailorder Only – limited to 500)