Soulfly, Killswitch Engage, The Black Dahlia Murder pour des reprises de Black Flag, Slayer, Chimaira…

Le weekend dernier en plus du HELLFEST from Home, il y avait le « Slay At Home » organisé par Metal Injection. Une autre occasion de voir plusieurs collaboration pour des reprises diverses en vidéo.

Black Flag « Nervous Breakdown »

Max Cavalera (Soulfly)

Jesse Leach (Killswitch Engage)

Alan Robert (Life Of Agony)

Frank Godla (Metal Injection)

Travis Ryan (Cattle Decapitation)Logan Mader (Once Human/Ex-Machine Head)Brandon Ellis (The Black Dahlia Murder)Diego Soria (Broken Hope)Frank Godla (Metal Injection)

Trevor Strnad (The Black Dahlia Murder)Dave Davidson (Revocation)Nick Cageao (ex-Mutoid Man)Frank Godla (Metal Injection)

Ra Diaz (Suicidal Tendencies)Richard De Mello (Deluge/Dagoba)Rachel Aspe (Cage Fight)Michael Kadnar (The Number 12 Looks Like You/Downfall of Gaia)

Voici également la VOD du Show complet: