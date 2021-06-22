Soulfly, Killswitch Engage, The Black Dahlia Murder pour des reprises de Black Flag, Slayer, Chimaira…
Le weekend dernier en plus du HELLFEST from Home, il y avait le « Slay At Home » organisé par Metal Injection. Une autre occasion de voir plusieurs collaboration pour des reprises diverses en vidéo.
Black Flag « Nervous Breakdown »
Max Cavalera (Soulfly)
Jesse Leach (Killswitch Engage)
Alan Robert (Life Of Agony)
Frank Godla (Metal Injection)
Travis Ryan (Cattle Decapitation)
Logan Mader (Once Human/Ex-Machine Head)
Brandon Ellis (The Black Dahlia Murder)
Diego Soria (Broken Hope)
Frank Godla (Metal Injection)
Trevor Strnad (The Black Dahlia Murder)
Dave Davidson (Revocation)
Nick Cageao (ex-Mutoid Man)
Frank Godla (Metal Injection)
Ra Diaz (Suicidal Tendencies)
Richard De Mello (Deluge/Dagoba)
Rachel Aspe (Cage Fight)
Michael Kadnar (The Number 12 Looks Like You/Downfall of Gaia)