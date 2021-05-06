D.R.I : Rééditions des albums « Four of a Kind » & « Thrash Zone »
Metal Blade Records va rééditer les albums de D.R.I « Four of a Kind » & « Thrash Zone » le 18 juin prochain. Tous les détails de ces nouvelles versions sont ci-dessous.
D.R.I. – Four of a Kind vinyl versions:
– 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)
– white / black marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 300 copies)
– tanned skin marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 200 copies)
– clear azure blue marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 200 copies)
– greed w/ red splatter vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 200 copies)
– clear poker table green marbled vinyl (US exclusive)
– bright red marbled vinyl (US exclusive)
D.R.I. – Thrash Zone vinyl versions
– 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)
– traffic sign yellow marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 300 copies)
– blue jeans marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 200 copies)
– bright green marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 200 copies)
– orange w/ dark olive blob & red / white splatter vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 200 copies)
– tangerine marbled vinyl (US exclusive)
– maroon marbled vinyl (US exclusive)
Four of a Kind track-listing
SIDE A
1. All for Nothing
2. Manifest Destiny
3. Gone Too Long
4. Do the Dream
5. Shut-Up!
6. Modern World
SIDE B
7. Think for Yourself
8. Slumlord
9. Dead in a Ditch
10. Suit and Tie Guy
11. Man Unkind
Thrash Zone track-listing
SIDE A
1. Thrashard
2. Beneath the Wheel
3. Enemy Within
4. Strategy
5. Labeled Uncurable
6. Gun Control
SIDE B
7. Kill the Words
8. Drown You Out
9. The Trade
10. Standing in Line
11. Give a Hoot
12. Worker Bee
13. Abduction
Plus d’infos & préco: https://eu.kingsroadmerch.com/metal-blade/