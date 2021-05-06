Metal Blade Records va rééditer les albums de D.R.I « Four of a Kind » & « Thrash Zone » le 18 juin prochain. Tous les détails de ces nouvelles versions sont ci-dessous.

D.R.I. – Four of a Kind vinyl versions:

– 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

– white / black marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 300 copies)

– tanned skin marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 200 copies)

– clear azure blue marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 200 copies)

– greed w/ red splatter vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 200 copies)

– clear poker table green marbled vinyl (US exclusive)

– bright red marbled vinyl (US exclusive)

D.R.I. – Thrash Zone vinyl versions

– 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

– traffic sign yellow marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 300 copies)

– blue jeans marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 200 copies)

– bright green marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 200 copies)

– orange w/ dark olive blob & red / white splatter vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 200 copies)

– tangerine marbled vinyl (US exclusive)

– maroon marbled vinyl (US exclusive)

Four of a Kind track-listing

SIDE A

1. All for Nothing

2. Manifest Destiny

3. Gone Too Long

4. Do the Dream

5. Shut-Up!

6. Modern World

SIDE B

7. Think for Yourself

8. Slumlord

9. Dead in a Ditch

10. Suit and Tie Guy

11. Man Unkind

Thrash Zone track-listing

SIDE A

1. Thrashard

2. Beneath the Wheel

3. Enemy Within

4. Strategy

5. Labeled Uncurable

6. Gun Control

SIDE B

7. Kill the Words

8. Drown You Out

9. The Trade

10. Standing in Line

11. Give a Hoot

12. Worker Bee

13. Abduction

Plus d’infos & préco: https://eu.kingsroadmerch.com/metal-blade/