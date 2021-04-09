Light The Torch (ex-Killswitch Engage) annonce un nouvel album et en dévoile un extrait
Light The Torch, le projet d’Howard Jones (ex-Killswitch Engage), annonce la sortie d’un nouvel album intitulé « You Will Be The Death Of Me » le 25 juin via Nuclear Blast. Le groupe en dévoile un premier extrait avec le titre « Wilting In The Light » disponible ci-dessous.
Track Listing: « You Will Be The Death Of Me »
01 – “More Than Dreaming”
02 – “Let Me Fall Apart”
03 – “End Of The World”
04 – “Wilting In The Light”
05 – “Death Of Me”
06 – “Living With A Ghost”
07 – “Become The Martyr”
08 – “Something Deep Inside”
09 – “I Hate Myself”
10 – “Denying The Sin”
11 – “Come Back To The Quicksand”
12 – “Sign Your Name”