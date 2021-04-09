Light The Torch (ex-Killswitch Engage) annonce un nouvel album et en dévoile un extrait

Light The Torch, le projet d’Howard Jones (ex-Killswitch Engage), annonce la sortie d’un nouvel album intitulé « You Will Be The Death Of Me » le 25 juin via Nuclear Blast. Le groupe en dévoile un premier extrait avec le titre « Wilting In The Light » disponible ci-dessous.

Track Listing: « You Will Be The Death Of Me »

01 – “More Than Dreaming”

02 – “Let Me Fall Apart”

03 – “End Of The World”

04 – “Wilting In The Light”

05 – “Death Of Me”

06 – “Living With A Ghost”

07 – “Become The Martyr”

08 – “Something Deep Inside”

09 – “I Hate Myself”

10 – “Denying The Sin”

11 – “Come Back To The Quicksand”

12 – “Sign Your Name”





