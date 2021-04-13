IRON MAIDEN repousse sa tournée à 2022

IRON MAIDEN a annoncé le report de sa tournée Européenne à 2022. Voici les nouvelles dates:

2022 LEGACY OF THE BEAST EUROPEAN DATES:

June 04 – Finland Hyvinkää Rockfest

June 11 – UK Donington Download Festival

June 13 – N.Ire Belfast Ormeau Park Belsonic Festival*

June 16 – Belgium, Dessel Graspop

June 18 – Denmark, Copenhagen, Copenhell

June 20 – Czech Republic Prague Sinobo Stadium (rescheduled from 15.06.2021)

June 23 – Norway Oslo Tons Of Rock

June 26 – France Paris La Defense Arena (rescheduled from 11.07.21)

June 27 – Netherlands Arnhem Gelredome (rescheduled from 10.07.21)*

June 30 – Switzerland Zurich Hallenstadion *

July 02 – Germany Cologne Rhein-Energie-Stadium (rescheduled from 08.07.21)

July 04 – Germany Berlin Waldbühne (rescheduled from 30.06.21)

July 07 – Italy Bologna Sonic Park (rescheduled from 24.06.21)

July 09 – Germany Stuttgart Cannstatter Wasen (rescheduled from Mercedes-Benz Arena 26.06.21)

July 10 – Austria Wiener Neustadt Stadium Open-Air (rescheduled from 16.06.21)

July 20 – Germany Bremen Bürgerweide (rescheduled from 13.06.21)

July 22 – Sweden Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium (rescheduled from 03.07.21)

July 24 – Poland Warsaw PGE Narodowy (rescheduled from 11.06.21)

July 26 – Germany Frankfurt Deutsche Bank Park (rescheduled from 06.07.21)*

July 29 – Spain Barcelona Olympic Stadium (rescheduled from 19.06.21)

July 31 – Portugal Lisbon Estadio Nacional (rescheduled from 21.06.21)