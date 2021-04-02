At The Gates dévoile les détails du nouvel album « The Nightmare Of Being »

At The Gates vient de dévoiler les détails de son nouvel album intitulé « The Nightmare Of Being » et qui arrivera donc dans les bacs le 2 juillet via Century Media Records.

En voici le track listing et la pochette. L’album sera en précommande à partir du 30 Avril.

« The Nightmare Of Being » track listing:

01 – “Spectre Of Extinction”

02 – “The Paradox”

03 – “The Nightmare Of Being”

04 – “Garden Of Cyrus”

05 – “Touched By The White Hands Of Death”

06 – “The Fall Into Time”

07 – “Cult of Salvation”

08 – “The Abstract Enthroned”

09 – “Cosmic Pessimism”

10 – “Eternal Winter Of Reason”