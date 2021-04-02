At The Gates dévoile les détails du nouvel album « The Nightmare Of Being »
At The Gates vient de dévoiler les détails de son nouvel album intitulé « The Nightmare Of Being » et qui arrivera donc dans les bacs le 2 juillet via Century Media Records.
En voici le track listing et la pochette. L’album sera en précommande à partir du 30 Avril.
« The Nightmare Of Being » track listing:
01 – “Spectre Of Extinction”
02 – “The Paradox”
03 – “The Nightmare Of Being”
04 – “Garden Of Cyrus”
05 – “Touched By The White Hands Of Death”
06 – “The Fall Into Time”
07 – “Cult of Salvation”
08 – “The Abstract Enthroned”
09 – “Cosmic Pessimism”
10 – “Eternal Winter Of Reason”