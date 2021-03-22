Caliban dévoile une vidéo pour le titre « Intoleranz »
Caliban vient de dévoiler le titre « Intoleranz » tiré du EP « Zeitgeister » et qui est composé de plusieurs anciens titres revus pour l’occasion et chanté en allemand. Le titre est à découvrir ci-dessous en vidéo.
01 – “Trauma” (feat. Matthias Tarnath of Nasty) (originally “Arena Of Concealment“)
02 – “Herz” (originally “I Will Never Let You Down“)
03 – “Ausbruch nach Innen” (originally “Tyranny Of Small Misery“)
04 – “Feuer, zieh’ mit mir” (originally “Between The Worlds“)
05 – “Nichts ist für immer” (originally “All I Gave“)
06 – “Intoleranz” (originally “Intolerance“)
07 – “Mein Inferno” (originally “My Little Secret“)
08 – “nICHts” (new track)