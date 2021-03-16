Récents :

ATREYU dévoile une vidéo pour le titre « Warrior »

ATREYU dévoile une vidéo pour le titre « Warrior » à voir ci-dessous. Il est tiré du nouvel album « Baptize » prévu pour le 4 juin via Spinefarm Records. A noter la présence de Travis Barker, le célèbre batteur de Blink-182.



BAPTIZE TRACK LISTING:
« Strange Powers of Prophecy »
« Baptize »
« Save Us »
« Underrated »
« Broken Again »
« Weed »
« Dead Weight »
« Catastrophe »
« Fucked Up »
« Sabotage Me »
« Untouchable » Feat. Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach
« No Matter What »
« Oblivion » Feat. Matt Heafy of Trivium
« Stay »
« Warrior » Feat. Travis Barker

xWebbYx

Rédacteur en chef et administrateur de TRexSound.com.

