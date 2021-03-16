ATREYU dévoile une vidéo pour le titre « Warrior » à voir ci-dessous. Il est tiré du nouvel album « Baptize » prévu pour le 4 juin via Spinefarm Records. A noter la présence de Travis Barker, le célèbre batteur de Blink-182.







BAPTIZE TRACK LISTING:

« Strange Powers of Prophecy »

« Baptize »

« Save Us »

« Underrated »

« Broken Again »

« Weed »

« Dead Weight »

« Catastrophe »

« Fucked Up »

« Sabotage Me »

« Untouchable » Feat. Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach

« No Matter What »

« Oblivion » Feat. Matt Heafy of Trivium

« Stay »

« Warrior » Feat. Travis Barker