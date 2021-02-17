Myles Kennedy annonce un nouvel album solo et en dévoile un extrait

Myles Kennedy vient d’annoncer la sortie de son deuxième album solo intitulé « The Ides Of March » et qui sera dispo le 14 mai prochain via Napalm Records. Un premier single intitulé « In Stride » est également disponible et à découvrir via la vidéo ci-dessous.





L’album sera composé de 11 titres:

1) Get Along

2) A Thousand Words

3) In Stride

4) The Ides of March

5) Wake Me When It’s Over

6) Love Rain Down

7) Tell It Like It Is

8) Moonshot

9) Wanderlust Begins

10) Sifting Through The Fire

11) Worried Mind

Et sera disponible en plusieurs versions:

– Digital Album

– 1 CD Jewel Case

– 1 CD Digipack (Napalm mailorder, limited to 500 worldwide)

– 2 LP Gatefold Black Vinyl

– 2 LP Gatefold Gray Vinyl (RoW only)

– 2 LP Gatefold Bottle Green Transparent Vinyl (Napalm mailorder, limited to 400 worldwide)

– Die Hard Limited Edition: 2 LP Gatefold Clear Splatter Mint/Violet/White Vinyl + Aluminum Print (Napalm mailorder, limited to 300 worldwide)

– Limited Deluxe Box: Glow In The Dark Vinyl + Cover Artprint + 7″ Glow In The Dark « Thousand Words » Vinyl Demo Single + Pendant + Slipmat (Napalm mailorder, limited to 700 worldwide)