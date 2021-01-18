Récents :

Jon Schaffer (ICED EARTH) arrêté par le FBI

Jon Schaffer le guitariste d’ICED EARTH a été officiellement arrêté par le FBI suite aux évènement du Capitol le 6 janvier dernier. Il est poursuivi pour 6 chefs d’inculpation.

