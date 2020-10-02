IRON MAIDEN annonce un double Live et dévoile un premier extrait
IRON MAIDEN a annoncé la sortie d’un nouveau double Live « Nights Of The Dead, Legacy Of The Beast: Live In Mexico City » pour le 20 Novembre.
Il s’agit d’un concert enregistré à Mexico en septembre 2019 et dont la setlist est la suivante:
01 – “Churchill’s Speech”
02 – “Aces High”
03 – “Where Eagles Dare”
04 – “2 Minutes To Midnight”
05 – “The Clansman”
06 – “The Trooper”
07 – “Revelations”
08 – “For The Greater Good Of God”
09 – “The Wicker Man”
10 – “Sign Of The Cross”
11 – “Flight Of Icarus”
12 – “Fear Of The Dark”
13 – “Iron Maiden”
14 – “The Number Of The Beast”
15 – “The Evil That Men Do”
16 – “Hallowed Be Thy Name”
17 – “Run To The Hills”
Il sera disponible en plusieurs versions:
Digipack 2-CD
Deluxe hardcase book 2-CD
Triple black heavyweight vinyl
Limited edition heavyweight 180g Mexican Flag triple coloured vinyl
Digital (streaming and download)