IRON MAIDEN annonce un double Live et dévoile un premier extrait

IRON MAIDEN a annoncé la sortie d’un nouveau double Live « Nights Of The Dead, Legacy Of The Beast: Live In Mexico City » pour le 20 Novembre.

Il s’agit d’un concert enregistré à Mexico en septembre 2019 et dont la setlist est la suivante:

01 – “Churchill’s Speech”

02 – “Aces High”

03 – “Where Eagles Dare”

04 – “2 Minutes To Midnight”

05 – “The Clansman”

06 – “The Trooper”

07 – “Revelations”

08 – “For The Greater Good Of God”

09 – “The Wicker Man”

10 – “Sign Of The Cross”

11 – “Flight Of Icarus”

12 – “Fear Of The Dark”

13 – “Iron Maiden”

14 – “The Number Of The Beast”

15 – “The Evil That Men Do”

16 – “Hallowed Be Thy Name”

17 – “Run To The Hills”

Il sera disponible en plusieurs versions:

Digipack 2-CD

Deluxe hardcase book 2-CD

Triple black heavyweight vinyl

Limited edition heavyweight 180g Mexican Flag triple coloured vinyl

Digital (streaming and download)





