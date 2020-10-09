Récents :

FEVER 333 annonce un nouveau EP et une tournée virtuelle

Fever 333 va sortir un EP intitulé « Wrong Generation » le 23 Octobre via Roadrunner Records et son propore label 333 Wreckcords Crew.

En voici le track listing:
01 – “Bite Back”
02 – “Block Is On Fire”
03 – “Wrong Generation”
04 – “U Wanted A Fight”
05 – “Walk Through The Fire”
06 – “For The Record” (feat. Walter Delgado of Rotting Out)
07 – “Last Time”
08 – “Supremacy”

Le groupe annonce également une tournée virtuelle dons les tickets sont en vente à cette adresse: https://fever333.veeps.com/
10/23: London 8:00PM BST / Europe 9:00PM CEST
10/24: Los Angeles 8:00PM PST
10/27: Sydney 7:00PM AEST / Tokyo 8:00PM JST
10/28: New York 9:00PM EST
10/29: Moscow 9:00PM MST
10/30: Chicago 8:00PM CST / Mexico City 8:00PM CDT

