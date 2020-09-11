Pour l’anniversaire des 20 ans de l’album « Reinventing The Steel » de Pantera, une nouvelle version collector sortira le 30 Octobre prochain en digital, CD et une version vinyle pour le 8 janvier. Le tout remixé par Terry Date (Deftones, Soundgarden) qui a déjà travaillé sur plusieurs sorties importantes du groupe comme « Cowboys from Hell » (1990), ou encore « Vulgar Display of Power » (1992).

Cette édition va comprendre:

Disc One: New Terry Date Mix

01 – “Hellbound”

02 – “Goddamn Electric”

03 – “Yesterday Don’t Mean Shit”

04 – “You’ve Got To Belong To It”

05 – “Revolution Is My Name”

06 – “Death Rattle”

07 – “We’ll Grind That Axe For A Long Time”

08 – “Uplift”

09 – “It Makes Them Disappear”

10 – “I’ll Cast A Shadow”

Disc Two: Original Album Remastered:

01 – “Hellbound”

02 – “Goddamn Electric”

03 – “Yesterday Don’t Mean Shit”

04 – “You’ve Got To Belong To It”

05 – “Revolution Is My Name”

06 – “Death Rattle”

07 – “We’ll Grind That Axe For A Long Time”

08 – “Uplift”

09 – “It Makes Them Disappear”

10 – “I’ll Cast A Shadow”

Bonus Tracks:

11 – “Goddamn Electric” (radio mix)

12 – “Revolution Is My Name” (radio edit)

13 – “I’ll Cast A Shadow” (radio edit)

14 – “Goddamn Electric” (radio edit)

Disc Three: Bonus Tracks

Non-Album Tracks & Covers:

01 – “Avoid The Light”

02 – “Immortally Insane”

03 – “Cat Scratch Fever” (Ted Nugent cover)

04 – “Hole In The Sky” (Black Sabbath cover)





