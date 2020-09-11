Les détails de l’édition des 20 ans de « Reinventing The Steel » de Pantera
Pour l’anniversaire des 20 ans de l’album « Reinventing The Steel » de Pantera, une nouvelle version collector sortira le 30 Octobre prochain en digital, CD et une version vinyle pour le 8 janvier. Le tout remixé par Terry Date (Deftones, Soundgarden) qui a déjà travaillé sur plusieurs sorties importantes du groupe comme « Cowboys from Hell » (1990), ou encore « Vulgar Display of Power » (1992).
Cette édition va comprendre:
Disc One: New Terry Date Mix
01 – “Hellbound”
02 – “Goddamn Electric”
03 – “Yesterday Don’t Mean Shit”
04 – “You’ve Got To Belong To It”
05 – “Revolution Is My Name”
06 – “Death Rattle”
07 – “We’ll Grind That Axe For A Long Time”
08 – “Uplift”
09 – “It Makes Them Disappear”
10 – “I’ll Cast A Shadow”
Disc Two: Original Album Remastered:
01 – “Hellbound”
02 – “Goddamn Electric”
03 – “Yesterday Don’t Mean Shit”
04 – “You’ve Got To Belong To It”
05 – “Revolution Is My Name”
06 – “Death Rattle”
07 – “We’ll Grind That Axe For A Long Time”
08 – “Uplift”
09 – “It Makes Them Disappear”
10 – “I’ll Cast A Shadow”
Bonus Tracks:
11 – “Goddamn Electric” (radio mix)
12 – “Revolution Is My Name” (radio edit)
13 – “I’ll Cast A Shadow” (radio edit)
14 – “Goddamn Electric” (radio edit)
Disc Three: Bonus Tracks
Non-Album Tracks & Covers:
01 – “Avoid The Light”
02 – “Immortally Insane”
03 – “Cat Scratch Fever” (Ted Nugent cover)
04 – “Hole In The Sky” (Black Sabbath cover)