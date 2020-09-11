Récents :

Hatebreed dévoile le titre « Weight Of The False Self »

Hatebreed dévoile le titre éponyme de son nouvel album « Weight Of The False Self » qui sortira le 27 novembre via Nuclear Blast.

Et en voici le track listing:
01 – “Instinctive (Slaughterlust)”
02 – “Let Them All Rot”
03 – “Set It Right (Start With Yourself)”
04 – “Weight Of The False Self”
05 – “Cling To Life”
06 – “A Stroke Of Red”
07 – “Dig Your Way Out”
08 – “This I Earned”
09 – “Wings Of The Vulture”
10 – “The Herd Will Scatter”
11 – “From Gold To Gray”
12 – “Invoking Dominance”



