Le nouvel album d’ANCST en septembre et un single en streaming

ANCST sortira son nouvel album « Summits of Despondency » le 18 septembre via Lifeforce Records en partenariat avec Yenohala Tapes. Le premier single intitulé « Inferno » est à découvrir ci-dessous.

Summits Of Despondency track list

Kill Your Inner Cop

Inferno

Final Hour

Praising the Realm of Loss

The Burden of Hope Part I

The Burden of Hope Part II

Razed Eden 4:20

Abysm of Existence

… of Dying

Denazification

Monotony of Anguish

Monolith



