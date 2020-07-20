Le nouvel album d’ANCST en septembre et un single en streaming
ANCST sortira son nouvel album « Summits of Despondency » le 18 septembre via Lifeforce Records en partenariat avec Yenohala Tapes. Le premier single intitulé « Inferno » est à découvrir ci-dessous.
Summits Of Despondency track list
Kill Your Inner Cop
Inferno
Final Hour
Praising the Realm of Loss
The Burden of Hope Part I
The Burden of Hope Part II
Razed Eden 4:20
Abysm of Existence
… of Dying
Denazification
Monotony of Anguish
Monolith