Le nouvel album d’ANCST en septembre et un single en streaming

ANCST sortira son nouvel album « Summits of Despondency » le 18 septembre via Lifeforce Records en partenariat avec Yenohala Tapes. Le premier single intitulé « Inferno » est à découvrir ci-dessous.

Summits Of Despondency track list

Kill Your Inner Cop
Inferno
Final Hour
Praising the Realm of Loss
The Burden of Hope Part I
The Burden of Hope Part II
Razed Eden 4:20
Abysm of Existence
… of Dying
Denazification
Monotony of Anguish
Monolith

 


