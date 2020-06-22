MERCYLESS dévoile un deuxième single en streaming

MERCYLESS dévoile un deuxième single intitulé « All Souls Are Mine », et tiré du nouvel album « The Mother of All Plaguess » prévu pour le 21 Août via XENOKORP. A noter en guest, les solos de Michel DUMAS et Anthony DERYCKE d’AGRESSOR et CATACOMB. C’est à écouter ci-dessous.

Plus d’infos : https://www.xenokorp.com/product-category/artists/mercyless/





Track List

« The Mother of All Plagues »

Infection

Rival of the Nazarene

Banished from Heaven

Bring Me His Head

Contagion

Laqueum Diaboli

Descending to Conquer

Inherit the Kingdom of Horus

The Mother of All Plagues

All Souls Are Mine

Litany of Supplication

« Sovereign Evil » bonus LP / CD

The Third of the Storm [HELLHAMMER cover]

In League with Satan [VENOM cover]

The Exorcist [POSSESSED cover]

Go to Hell [MOTÖRHEAD cover]

Line-Up

Max OTERO – Guitars & Vocals

Gautier MERKLEN – Guitars

Yann TLIGUI – Bass

Laurent MICHALAK – Drums

Guests

Stéphane VIARD (ex-MERCYLESS), guitar solo on « Laqueum Diaboli » and all guitars on « Go to Hell »

Florent SANTINA (ABYSSAL ASCENDANT), guest solo on « The Mother of All Plagues »

Michel DUMAS (AGRESSOR) and Anthony DERYCKE (CATACOMB), guest solos on « All Souls Are Mine »