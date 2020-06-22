MERCYLESS dévoile un deuxième single en streaming
MERCYLESS dévoile un deuxième single intitulé « All Souls Are Mine », et tiré du nouvel album « The Mother of All Plaguess » prévu pour le 21 Août via XENOKORP. A noter en guest, les solos de Michel DUMAS et Anthony DERYCKE d’AGRESSOR et CATACOMB. C’est à écouter ci-dessous.
Plus d’infos : https://www.xenokorp.com/product-category/artists/mercyless/
« The Mother of All Plagues »
Infection
Rival of the Nazarene
Banished from Heaven
Bring Me His Head
Contagion
Laqueum Diaboli
Descending to Conquer
Inherit the Kingdom of Horus
The Mother of All Plagues
All Souls Are Mine
Litany of Supplication
« Sovereign Evil » bonus LP / CD
The Third of the Storm [HELLHAMMER cover]
In League with Satan [VENOM cover]
The Exorcist [POSSESSED cover]
Go to Hell [MOTÖRHEAD cover]
Line-Up
Max OTERO – Guitars & Vocals
Gautier MERKLEN – Guitars
Yann TLIGUI – Bass
Laurent MICHALAK – Drums
Guests
Stéphane VIARD (ex-MERCYLESS), guitar solo on « Laqueum Diaboli » and all guitars on « Go to Hell »
Florent SANTINA (ABYSSAL ASCENDANT), guest solo on « The Mother of All Plagues »
Michel DUMAS (AGRESSOR) and Anthony DERYCKE (CATACOMB), guest solos on « All Souls Are Mine »