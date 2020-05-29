EMMURE annonce la sortie de son nouvel album et en dévoile un extrait
EMMURE vient d’annoncer la sortie de son huitième album « Hindsight » le 26 juin prochain via SharpTone Records.
En voici le track listing:
01 – “(F)Inally (U)Nderstanding (N)Othing”
02 – “Trash Folder”
03 – “Pigs Ear”
04 – “Gypsy Disco”
05 – “I’ve Scene God”
06 – “Persona Non Grata”
07 – “Thunder Mouth”
08 – “Pan’s Dream”
09 – “203”
10 – “Informal Butterflies”
11 – “Action 52”
12 – “Bastard Ritual”
13 – “Uncontrollable Descent”
Le groupe en partage un extrait avec le titre « Uncontrollable Descent »